A play commemorating the life of TLC band member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes is coming to the Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown.
“2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes” will premiere at Synchronicity for a limited engagement Aug. 1 through 11.
The previously sold-out workshop by the same name was chosen the winner of Synchronicity’s Stripped Bare: Arts Incubator Lab Project in 2018. Soon after it became the first Stripped Bare winner to sell out two performances a week before opening night.
Lopes grew up in Philadelphia and moved to Atlanta to pursue a music career, starring with TLC in the 1990s and then embarking on a solo career. She died in 2002 in a car wreck in La Ceiba, Honduras, when she was only 30.
The play is an inspiring music-filled multimedia production written and performed by Kerisse Hutchinson. Chronicling the life and spiritual journey of the Atlanta rap icon, this one-woman play portrays the challenges she encountered as she embarked on a journey to find her artistic voice and spiritual purpose.
“After working with Kerisse, I can confidently tell you, there is no one I feel is more dependable, loyal and hard-working than her with a vision and determination to convey my sister's story.” Ronald Lopes, Lisa’s brother, said in a news release. “We are pleased to offer Kerisse our continued support during the development and execution of her project about our beloved Lisa.
“She has proven herself time and again to be an invaluable asset. In my humble opinion, Kerisse is exactly the type of person able to execute a project such as this and reach global audiences.”
Hutchinson is a multi-talented award-winning actress, dancer and writer. She received her dance training at the Alvin Ailey School, and has danced with numerous companies and music artists. Hutchinson has worked internationally in award-winning new and classical plays.
Her theatrical achievements include: Drama Desk Company Award-winning “Trojan Women” (New York), “Macbeth” in Bonn and Neuss, Germany, “Underground Griots” at the National Black Theatre Festival (Winston-Salem, North Carolina), and the Downtown Urban Theater Festival’s Best Audience winner “Destiny Manifested” (New York).
The play is directed by Thomas W. Jones II and choreographed by Victor Jackson. It includes some adult language and is intended for mature audiences.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2TheLeftAtlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.