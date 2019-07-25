For parents whose children push open the door to their bedroom and ask to be told a story to help them go to sleep, the Alliance Theatre in Midtown is offering a play that will bring back those memories.
The play, "Hey Willy, See the Pyramids," which is being staged today through July 28 and again from Sept. 24 through Oct. 27 in the Selig Family Black Box Theatre, explores the vivid place where bedtime stories meet dreamland, a news release on the production stated.
The play is based on the children’s book by the same name, written by Maira Kalman, whose illustrations are being featured next door at the High Museum of Art’s exhibition of her stories and illustrations, “The Pursuit of Everything: Maira Kalman’s Books for Children,” on view through Sept. 15.
The exhibition is also in conjunction with the Alliance’s world premiere play, “Max Makes a Million,” based on the illustrator’s/author’s book by the same name and performed June 20 through July 21.
According to the “Hey Willy” release, this play, suitable for children as old as 5, will take young audiences on a magical ride as the colors, shapes, words and characters from a story told to Willy by his sister, Lula, come to life.
Although no one from the play could be reached for comment, the release stated the parade of changing landscapes will give the young audience much to see.
The play, under the direction of Leora Morris with original music by Ben Coleman, will give the children lots to see, touch and do, the release stated, with an invitation to meet it all with curiosity and joy.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.alliancetheatre.org.
