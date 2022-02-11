In celebration of Valentine's Day, three sweetheart couples at Park Springs Life Plan Community who have been married for a combined 184 years shared their secrets to happily ever after. Here is what they had to say!
Linda and Chris Clark
Linda and Chris met as students and dated for three years before marrying. Chris’s lifetime best friend set them up on a double date, which went well enough for Chris to ask Linda to accompany him on a proper date to a local high school production of "The King and I."
Of course, Chris’ friend’s motives may have been a bit dubious as they had entered a “bachelor for life” club where the first to marry had to buy the other members a steak dinner. Despite having to host that steak dinner, Chris still estimates that he won the bet with the prize being his wife of 58 years, Linda. Chris still has pictures of Linda from when he met her taped to his computer, and she still has a picture from when she met him in her wallet.
In the early years, the Clarks did not have a lot of money and only one car. With two young children, they would take rides in the car or Linda would accompany Chris on business trips where they would drive instead of fly so they could have that time together to talk about bigger issues in private. Even though they were conservative with their money, they always had date nights.
Any advice for staying in love so long?
You cannot outgive each other, the couple says. Chris credits Linda with being the most giving person he knows, and she says Chris has the happiest disposition of anyone she has met. They read books to each other discussing them along the way and pray together daily. If something is important to one of them, they make it important to them as a couple and take time to discuss any issues. The Clarks plan to celebrate Valentine's Day at the French Petite Violette restaurant.
Marilyn and John Peatman
Marilyn was a freshman who had just arrived at Swarthmore College three days earlier, and John was a junior whose fraternity was selected to guard the gate of the freshman mixer when John spotted Marilyn in the crowd. They clicked right away and have been married for 65 years, with three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They moved around quite a bit in the early years of their marriage as John pursued his chosen career as an electrical engineer and then furthered his education to teach at the university level. On two separate occasions, they lived with five generations of Marilyn’s family — including their growing family of five — in her parent’s home in Ohio.
Eventually, they settled in Atlanta when John accepted a position at Georgia Tech and Marilyn stayed busy raising their three young children and volunteering at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church. When their children were in school, Marilyn continued her education and became an early childhood educator, eventually teaching kindergarten at Atlanta Speech School, where she taught for 28 years. John retired after 50 years teaching at Georgia Tech.
Any advice for staying in love so long?
They have always had their own identity but come together as a couple to discuss bigger issues or disagreements to arrive at consensus. They add that having a sense of humor helps, recalling a difficult January trip from Minnesota to Florida in a broken-down car with nowhere to stop early in their marriage, which they survived by laughing that it could always get worse. They recall days when money was so tight that they bought Valentine’s Day cards for their children and showed each other cards in the store instead of purchasing them. To the Peatmans, every day is Valentine's Day, but they do plan to celebrate the holiday by a dinner with close friends.
Barbara and George La Chapelle
As the story goes, George was at a wedding of a fellow graduate student, and a woman who worked with Barbara, an occupational therapist at Henry Ford Hospital, took notice of how well George was treating his stepmother at the wedding. Barbara’s friend approached George and later told Barbara she had someone she wanted her to meet, asking permission to give George her phone number.
George and Barbara had the most unusual double date with his father and stepmother at a local theater in the round on Father's Day. Once Barbara realized he was calling his stepmother by her first name because she was not his mother, the date progressed much more smoothly, and they went on to a second date … and many more dates over a year and a half before they married 61 years ago.
George worked for multinational power management company Eaton Corporation, and they were transferred frequently as he climbed the corporate ladder, living in Michigan, Canada, North Carolina and Florida. During that time, they have grown their family to include three children and six grandchildren who are scattered throughout the United States. Regardless of the miles, they are a close-knit family and often come together at their home at Park Springs for celebrations such as birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.
Any advice for staying in love so long?
George is quick to quip “happy wife, happy life” but Barbara attests that he is good to living up to that saying. They share that they make a good couple because they complement each other with each of their individual strengths compensating the other’s weaknesses. They will spend this Valentine’s Day a little quieter than normal, but still plan to have a special dinner together to celebrate their lifetime of love.
Park Springs Memory Care practices the household model of relationship-based care, providing feelings-focused, emotion-based care to support those suffering with Alzheimer’s and dementia. For more information, visit www.parksprings.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.