The ancient Greek philosopher Plato saw music much the same way as Brian Brasher does.
"Music is a moral law. It gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, a charm to sadness, gaiety and life to everything," Plato said.
Brasher, a Buckhead resident and a founding member of the rock group Creed, today is co-owner of Pitch Hammer Music and Annihilation/APM Music, with an office in Buckhead. He said he considers himself a talented musician whose main instrument is the guitar, adding he also sings and "dabbles" with the piano and bass.
For 15 years Brasher has been involved in creating and providing the background music for everything from television shows and hit movie trailers to video games.
In addition to Buckhead, Pitch Hammer has a Reykjavik, Iceland, office which is run by his business partner, Iceland native Veigar Margeirsson. Their team, which also includes Director of Operations Jenn German, Production Manager Ryan Andrews and Production Assistant Laura Via, has provided music for such recent hit films as "Aladdin," "The Avengers: Endgame," and "Ready Player One."
Brasher said he has always enjoyed music, whether listening or playing, and being in this business allows him to "give back" to the music industry that has been good to him since his time with Creed while living in Tallahassee, Florida.
"I very much enjoy providing musical artists an outlet for them to make a good living at doing what they enjoy, creating and making music," he said.
In addition to working with talented musicians, Brasher said he and his team enjoy expanding the musical horizon and landscape by developing new "disturbing ideas and sounds.”
Sonny Del Grosso, one of Brasher’s closest friends, has collaborated with Brasher on numerous musical projects. In addition to his musical knowledge, Del Grosso said in the 20 years he has known him, Brasher is one of the most thoughtful, generous and genuine people you would ever want to meet.
"He is 100% authentic and is the type of guy that, if he walks into a room where no one knows him, at least five of those people will want to have lunch with him the next day, as he is just that type of guy," he said. "That is one of the reasons he is so successful in the music production industry."
