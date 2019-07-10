The late Canadian magician, illusionist and escape artist Doug Henning had a somewhat different perspective on magic and its effect on people.
"The art of magic is to create wonder. If we live with a sense of wonder, our lives become filled with joy," he said.
If that be the base, those who attend the Champions of Magic tour's show July 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Midtown should leave with a sense of wonder-filled excitement and happiness.
According to a news release on the event, five world-class illusionists make up this mind-bending theatrical production and are coming to Atlanta for the first time, following sellout shows and rave reviews.
They include mentalist Alex McAleer; Young & Strange, a two-man illusionist team; Kayla Drescher, who levitates objects; and Fernando Velasco, an escape artist.
With more than 20 million online video views combined for those in the show, these top magicians include international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions, the release stated.
Their skills have been seen around the world on TV with appearances on shows such as “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon,” “The Today Show” and “Access Hollywood.”
McAleer, a 33-year-old resident of Norwick, England, said he is able to read people's thoughts, “and I like to mess with their minds."
"Those of us on the tour are all looking forward to coming to Atlanta and performing at the Fox, as it looks like a beautiful venue," he said.
McAleer said he believes people are interested in seeing magic because it involves having everything a person sees about the world "seem strange for a moment."
"People know that objects just can't vanish, or that your thoughts are your thoughts alone," he said. "However, when you watch a magic show that has all that thrown into question, it's exciting."
McAleer said that, for him, one of the joys of this show is it appeals to individuals of all ages and walks of life, "and we can't wait to bring this show to Atlanta."
In addition to McAleer's mental feats, the news release stated audiences will also view incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, a levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation.
The show features original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else, it stated.
Described by the British press as “a spectacular family show” and “slick, clever, funny and amazing,” it has been seen by tens of thousands across the United Kingdom and North America.
Tickets start at $30, plus applicable fees. Single-event access to the Marquee Club will be available for purchase in addition to one's ticket for the show. Marquee Club passes are $55 per person and include an enhanced pre-show through post-show experience with complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The Fox is located at 660 Peachtree St. in Atlanta. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.foxtheatre.org, call 855-285-8499 or go to the Fox box office.
