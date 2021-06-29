Research conducted by NASA, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University shows that stem cells can be grown into cardiac cells in zero gravity conditions — a potentially life-saving discovery for children and teens with damaged heart valves.
The experiment was conducted by NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX-20 mission. Following 22 days of culture in space, the stem cells were jettisoned from the Space Station, landed in the Pacific Ocean on April 10, 2020, retrieved and then FedEx’d to Atlanta. The goal was to determine the effects of zero gravity conditions on stem cells that mimic a cardiac cell.
Dr. Maher and Chunhui Xu, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics for Emory University School of Medicine, have spent the last year diving into what these results mean and shared their findings alongside NASA astronaut Jessica U. Meir, PhD, with patients of Children’s Heart Center during a recent event. The results showed that these stem cells grow faster in the zero gravity conditions of space, allowing the growth of more cells at a faster rate.
“We think about the future of taking care of patients with heart problems,” director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Kevin Maher said. “We need a billion cells [per patient] to be able to really make this happen and sometimes it’s really hard to get that many cells to grow."
The potential clinical implications mean that kids and teens with damaged heart valves may instead receive a replacement valve grown from their own cells.
Or, a child with a heart arrythmia could have a biopsy taken then cells with that same arrythmia are grown. Different medications and treatments can then be tested on the cells instead of the patient, potentially opening a new door to personalized medicine.
"This type of work to be able to really learn how to make cells grow better has the potential to increase the chance that that can happen someday," Maher said. "There’s a lot of work being done to see how we can use these types of stem cells to make the heart stronger and better in the future.”
The stem cells are treated with specific growth factors or small molecules (chemical compounds) which can guide them to become cardiac cells. Researching are now working on how to replicate the experiment on Earth in order to achieve the same results in a more efficient manner than sending cells repeatedly up to the International Space Station, as well as understanding why cells are able to grow faster in zero gravity conditions.
