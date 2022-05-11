Woodhouse Spa Buckhead has officially opened its doors, offering services such as couples massages, "mood experiences" and more.
Founded in 2001, Woodhouse is a spa franchise with a fresh approach to self-care, offering guests a holistic approach to wellness that lasts long after they leave the spa.
Woodhouse Spa Buckhead is owned by Stacey and Hollis Howell. The wife and husband team intend to infuse the spa with a sense of joy, establish it as a place that celebrates diversity, and to become an integral business that serves the wellness needs of the community.
"We are looking forward to providing a welcoming environment and a personalized experience for all of our guests," states Stacey Howell, owner of Woodhouse Spa Buckhead. "As the newest flagship location in the prestigious Woodhouse family, we’re excited about offering the latest treatments and therapies for health, wellbeing, and a renewed spirit!"
Whether guests are seeking a unique way to celebrate birthdays, bridal parties, promotions, anniversaries, or as part of their ongoing self-care routine, Woodhouse Spa Buckhead offers a full-service menu. And the spa’s unique “mood care” experiences help create a refreshed and renewed feeling that lasts far beyond treatments. A complete list of their signature services is available on the website, but here are some of their offerings.
Guests can choose from a wide variety of massage options from the Tranquil Stone classic Swedish massage, the Deep Tissue Transformation to soothe your muscles, the relaxing Couple’s Retreat, or the therapeutic Restorative Sleep Massage.
Guests can also enjoy a Meditative Mood Soak which combines a sensory sea mineral enriched bath with a Body Balance Massage, or try Halotherapy to clear your thoughts, skin and lungs naturally in the spa’s dry salt sanctuary.
Woodhouse Spa Buckhead offers skincare services such as collagen masks, facial cupping, Gua Sha, HydraFacial boosters, LED and microcurrent treatments. Sculpting, hydrating, exfoliating, deep cleansing, or lifting and firming, Woodhouse said they can create a session customized for everyone's needs.
In addition to services, the spa features a Quiet Room for guests who seek an escape from the noise of the city, a dedicated space for inversion table therapy, a beautiful patio to relax and enjoy lunch, and a retail store with some of the spa’s signature products so guests can continue their self-care at home.
Woodhouse Spa Buckhead is at 65 Irby Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30305. To learn more about their services or to make reservations, visit them online at buckhead.woodhousespas.com.
