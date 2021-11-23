Women-owned, ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard opened its first store in Atlanta in Buckhead Village.
Located next to Akris and the forthcoming Saint-Germain French Bakery & Café, the 2100-square-foot shop offers the signature Veronica Beard wardrobe — a collection of looks that celebrate enduring personal style and are intuitively built for a woman’s real life.
Veronica Beard will celebrate its opening at Buckhead Village the weekend of Nov. 26. Guests can stop by to enjoy a glass of rosé and take in the newly released Resort 2022 collection.
Veronica Beard was founded in 2010 by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard. What began as a single rack of dickey jackets — a tailored, feminine jacket inspired by traditional blazers — has now expanded into a full lifestyle collection intuitively built for real life, one the brand says is "inclusive of women everywhere and aims to make them feel confident every single day."
"We are so thrilled to be opening in Atlanta because women in Atlanta love fashion and love to get dressed," the Beards said. "The city is so vibrant, and we want to be her go-to brand whether she needs a blazer for the boardroom, a perfectly fitted pair of jeans, or a sequin dress for a night out. We have those wardrobe MVPs that make up a woman’s daily uniform."
At the Buckhead Village boutique, shoppers will find the label’s full range, including dresses, tops, jeans, outerwear, shoes, swim and more.
Additionally, Veronica Beard gives back to nonprofits and organizations through the #VBGivesBack initiative. Each quarter, the label partners with a new organization and donates a portion of every online sale. This quarter's partner will be Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief and food rescue organization.
The Atlanta Veronica Beard opening marks the brand’s seventeenth U.S. store location since its retail debut in August 2016 and follows recent shop openings including Greenwich, Georgetown, Boston, Chicago, Southampton and Miami. The store at Buckhead Village is Veronica Beard’s first stand-alone boutique in the Southeast outside of its Miami location. The brand will also open in Palm Beach later this year.
The Buckhead location is at 211 Buckhead Ave NE. Veronica Beard is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.