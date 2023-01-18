FACED – Atlanta’s chic and efficient facial studio with locations in Westside Provisions District and Morningside Village – is growing Atlanta’s wellness community with a third location in Buckhead Village.
Housed at 294 Buckhead Avenue, FACED at Buckhead Village will reflect the brand’s on-going vision to offer a luxe, relaxing environment with custom 30- and 50-minute treatments at an approachable price-point. FACED’s signature services and clean product lines yield results while bringing a fresh approach to skincare. Faced is offering exclusive membership pricing for the entire month of January at their new Buckhead Village location.
Before starting FACED, Founder and CEO Ansley Bowman built a career in luxury fashion working in Dallas and New York at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Lela Rose. After moving back to her hometown of Atlanta in 2019, she was in search of facial services that were flexible, affordable and customizable for her evolving skincare needs. Utilizing her business and luxury background, Bowman carved out her own space in the skincare industry with FACED, providing effective and accessible services without sacrificing a luxurious and relaxing environment that goes beyond the typical spa aesthetic.
FACED offers custom facials and Hydrafacials designed by expert estheticians based on each client’s skincare concerns with special pricing for members and no add-on service fees for complete transparency. Treatment options include microdermabrasion, LED Light Therapy, High Frequency, Enzyme Peels, Chemical Peels, Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber, Steam, Extractions, Gua Sha, Lymphatic Drainage and more.
"We are thrilled to join Buckhead Village’s exciting mix of local and national tenants," Bowman said. "Our team looks forward to serving the neighborhood and becoming a staple in the Buckhead community for custom facials and expert skincare advice."
The new 1,400-square-foot location designed by Square Feet Studio will incorporate warm lighting and neutral tones, archways, built-in seating and sliding French doors accessing seven private treatment rooms. The studio will also offer retail products from clean skincare brands like iS Clinical, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Image Skincare, Naturopathica, RéVive, Alchimie Forever, Cosmedix and Ursa Major.
Hours at the Buckhead Village location will be 10 a.m. to 9p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://www.facedfacialstudio.com/.
