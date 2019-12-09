The DVI Group, a west Midtown-based creative video production agency, continues to be recognized as one of the top companies in the nation and the world.
Dec. 2, it was listed 98th on the Clutch 1,000, an annual compilation of the Top 1,000 best business-to-business (B2B) service providers around the world. Clutch is a Washington-based B2B ratings and reviews platform.
That honor came after DVI was ranked No. 177 in August on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5,000 list, which rates the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. According to a news release, DVI had a three-year revenue growth of 244%.
The Clutch 1,000 is the most exclusive award offered by the platform that publishes the most extensive and referenced client reviews in the B2B services market. Highlighted companies come from 35 countries and 374 different cities that have rankings within the elite 1% of all those listed on Clutch.
“We’re excited to be representing Atlanta in this exclusive global list,” DVI founder and CEO Matthew Lopes said. “Placing in the Top 100 is a testament to our ability to make it easier, make it better and make it matter for our clients, and we’re extremely grateful to them for feeling strongly enough about the quality of our work, to leave positive public reviews.”
To view the Clutch 1,000 list, visit https://bit.ly/2sVvsHY.
