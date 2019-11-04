The Metro Atlanta Business Association will host its next monthly lunch meeting Nov. 7 at Maggiano's Little Italy at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, where the topic of discussion will be the Georgia 400/Interstate 285 interchange improvement project.
Ann Hanlon, executive director of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, which is helping coordinate the project with the Georgia Department of Transportation, will speak. The meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The public is welcome, and there will be time for networking during the first 30 minutes of the event.
Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers if one preregisters online by Nov. 6 and $45 the day of online or at the door. Attendees who join the association by Nov. 4 can get one or two free tickets to the luncheon, and new gold or diamond members will receive two additional tickets.
For more information, visit www.maba.clubexpress.com, email MetroAtlantaBusiness@gmail.com or call 678-725-0099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.