Georgia’s Own Credit Union, in partnership with Library on the Lawn, will host a free resume workshop at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to support Atlantans in their efforts to secure employment. The event is called Reimagine Your 8 to 5 on 8/5, the latest initiative in Georgia’s Own’s yearlong 85 Acts of Kindness campaign.
While unemployment is at a nearly 50-year low, Georgia’s 3.9% unemployment rate remains higher than the national 3.7% average. The Georgia’s Own team looks forward to providing one-on-one consulting and free USB drives so participants can take a digital copy of their new resume with them. Library on the Lawn, an outdoor computer lab hosted by the Atlanta-Fulton County Library System, will provide Chromebooks at the event.
Through this latest act of kindness, Georgia’s Own hopes to help Atlantans looking for a change in their current job status take advantage of the excellent job market and the economic advantages of the recent federal interest rate cut from 2.25% to 2%, the first such decrease in interest rates in a decade. By moving to reduce rates, the Fed’s policymakers are attempting to reduce the risk of a recession that could cause the unemployment rate to skyrocket.
Follow #85ActsofKindess on social media for announced initiatives open to the general public, as well exclusive surprises for members of the credit union.
Woodruff Park is located at 91 Peachtree St. NW in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.georgiasown.org.
