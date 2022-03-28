The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead opened its new restaurant Brassica, which weaves together brasserie-style French cooking with regionally-sourced ingredients, drawing culinary inspiration from Georgia and the American South.
Newly-appointed executive chef Christophe Le Métayer relies on his classical French training to infuse traditional French dishes and preparation methods with regionally-sourced ingredients and modern Southern culinary techniques.
The experience offers a menu organized into three sections — “Growers and Producers,” starters that spotlight the highest quality fresh produce from local purveyors; “Butchers and Fishermen,” the heart of the menu that showcases the finest cuts of regional meat and seafood; and “For Two,” shared dishes that represent a nod to Southern hospitality and hosted dinner parties.
“We are delighted to bring Brassica to life within our community and to offer an innovative take on brasserie-style French cooking, infusing regional cookery and ingredients into our menu," director of food and beverage, Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead Christopher Guidice said. "Brassica will serve as a keystone location in the Buckhead neighborhood where hotel guests and locals alike are offered innovative gastronomic programs unlike no other."
Dishes include selections such as Yellow Corn Bisque studded with gulf shrimp, bacon and chopped croutons; Steak Tartare served with Yukon potato puffs and topped with a quail egg and peppery greens; Low Country Perloo brimming with gulf shrimp and chicken thighs; and the Brassica Roast Chicken for two with a cornbread dressing, roasted root vegetables, and salted peanut gravy.
“We look forward to having guests experience the restaurant and understand how traditional French cuisine paired with Southern elegance offers a truly unforgettable sensory experience," Guidice said.
In keeping true to the brasserie experience, Brassica presents a highly-curated bar program, which tells the story of the American craft cocktail evolution, from the early 1900s to present day, illuminating the influence of the flagship Waldorf Astoria New York’s Peacock Alley bar program, among other tributes to historic tipples. Designed by Will Benedetto and refined by Brassica’s lead bartender, Cara McInerney, the restaurant says the menu is carefully crafted to excite the senses, incorporating detailed touches, such as spraying glasses with rose water and utilizing fresh florals still on the vine that are cut to order.
Signature cocktails include City within the Forest, mixed with Toki whiskey, peach vinegar, orange phosphate, orange flower, and a splash of seltzer; the Spicy Margarita, elevated with Casamigos Blanco tequila, Anaheim chili, rose, agave, orange, and lime; and The Waldorf Cocktail, a take on Dale DeGroff’s version crafted with Rittenhouse rye whiskey, Carpano Antica, Pernod absinthe, orange bitters and lemon.
Brassica’s interior design was executed by award-winning, bi-coastal design firm, BHDM Design, who drew inspiration from Atlanta’s reputation as a “city within the forest” that stems from the natural beauty of the surrounding area. The space melds neo-classical details with floral-inspired motifs, all resting within a space that is a contemporary classic.
The hotel’s signature Afternoon Tea is served in the light-filled Solarium, previously an open-air patio that was reimagined by BHDM Design into an enclosed space with custom up-lit trellises, overhead lanterns, and furniture that evokes an indoor-outdoor feel. Here, patrons and locals can enjoy a traditional tea service, offering a fine local tea selection, complemented by Southern-inspired tea sandwiches and traditional petite sweets, as well as champagne or sparkling wine. The Solarium is also available for private dining and events.
Brassica is open daily for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (11 p.m. Friday and Saturday) and at the bar from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (11 p.m. Friday and Saturday). Afternoon tea service is held each Saturday and Sunday with two seatings available at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information about Brassica and to make a reservation, visit Brassica Atlanta or call (404) 995-7545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.