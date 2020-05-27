Morningside resident Robert Mercer, an attorney with over 20 years of experience, has opened Mercer Law LLC, a Midtown bankruptcy and insolvency boutique law firm serving clients in a variety of industries nationwide.
Mercer, whose firm opened May 26, previously worked at the Atlanta firms of Bryan Cave and Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss.
According to a news release, Mercer Law will represent a full range of bankruptcy and insolvency clients including post-confirmation trustees, receivers, assignees for the benefit of creditors, lenders, borrowers, professionals, licensors and licensees of intellectual property, landlords, trade creditors, directors and officers and purchasers of distressed businesses.
In addition to his broad bankruptcy and insolvency practice, Mercer works with personal injury plaintiffs’ lawyers when their clients are asserting large claims against insolvent entities. He also represents fiduciaries on a contingency-fee basis in high-stakes bankruptcy and insolvency litigation. Mercer Law intentionally does not represent any national banks because of the constraints often imposed by national bank conflicts of interest.
Mercer’s plans to open his own firm were made before the COVID-19 pandemic started, but his services are required today more than ever.
“During these very uncertain and challenging financial times, fiduciaries and businesses need lawyers who can handle their high-stakes bankruptcy and insolvency disputes,” Mercer, who has represented major players in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases nationwide for the past 20 years, said in the release. “The time is right to open the firm’s doors, and we are well equipped to help clients with their high-stakes bankruptcy and insolvency disputes.”
Mercer serves on the boards of the Turnaround Management Association’s Atlanta chapter and the American Bankruptcy Institute’s Southeast Bankruptcy Workshop. He has been honored by Chambers USA for Bankruptcy/Restructuring in Georgia for the last eight consecutive years and is only one of three attorneys ranked in bankruptcy/restructuring in Georgia who works in a boutique law firm.
For more information, visit www.mercerlawllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.