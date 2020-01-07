With the calendar flipped over to 2020, four local business organizations are looking ahead to a year full of programs and events to draw new members and cultivate business relationships.
The Buckhead Business Association, which hosts weekly business empowerment breakfast meetings most Thursdays, will host its annual luncheon Feb. 6 at 103 West in Buckhead, where Matt Bronfman, principal and CEO of Jamestown, will speak. Jamestown owns Atlanta’s The Shops Buckhead Atlanta and Ponce City Market and other similar developments in cities across the country and in Latin America, such as San Francisco’s Ghiradelli Square.
“Their reach and influence are truly international,” said Matthew Thiry, the association’s 2020 president. “The annual luncheon will also feature the awarding of the Buckhead Business Awards. There were a lot of great applicants for these awards, and I am looking forward to the announcement of the winners.
“In addition, The Buckhead Business Association is looking forward to honoring this year’s recipient of the Mayor Sam Massell Bullish on Buckhead Award. Julie Bailey (2019 BBA president) and her team have worked hard on putting together a top-notch program for the annual luncheon. It is an event you do not want to miss.”
In addition to the weekly breakfast meetings and the annual luncheon, Thiry said the organization will also host monthly socials “at Buckhead’s most desirable locations,” plus two major annual events.
“We look forward to continuing the tradition of honoring our community service heroes from the police, fire, and sheriff’s office at our signature luncheon this summer,” he said. “Even though September seems far away, we are all already looking forward to our annual Taste of Buckhead event.”
Thiry said as president one of his goals is “to build on the strong foundation built by prior leadership.”
“I want to increase the organization’s already-present visibility, and welcome those that are missing out into the organization,” he said.
The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce will kick off the new year with its annual luncheon Jan. 23 at City Springs in Sandy Springs, where Tom Cunningham, the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s chief economist, will speak.
It is one of several annual events the organization will host this year, including its scholarship/awards gala in March and its fashion show and fundraiser for the Drake House in xxx and a golf outing in October, CEO Tom Mahaffey said.
The chamber also hosts monthly luncheons, several young professional events, two talent management networking meetings for human resources directors and two investor-level events with high-profile leaders.
Mahaffey said the organization has just over 600 members, and he expects that number to climb in 2020.
“(The goals are to) continue our growth in economic development and to continue building a strong relationship with our businesses and our community,” he said. “Also, continue to grow the Sandy Springs Innovation Center into a strong network for small businesses to expand through mentoring, educational programs and angle investors.
“The chamber is in a good position to continue its growth and to guide businesses and look forward to being the guidepost for 2020.”
The Metro Atlanta Business Association, which meets for lunch monthly at locations in the northern Perimeter arc, including Buckhead and Sandy Springs, will hosts its first luncheon of the year in February at a time, date and location to be announced. Glenn Christian, its president, chief operating officer, said an Atlanta Braves representative will speak.
“We’ll have an update on the 2020 season and on The Battery,” he said.
Christian said the association has about 90 members and plans to add another 100 by year’s end. His goals for 2020 are to “help companies expose and publicize their businesses to new clients and prospects.”
“We help with programs with new lead generation, profitability, employee development, branding and cost reduction,” he said.
The Vinings Business Association, which Christian chairs, hosts luncheons the first Tuesday of each month, with the first one being Jan. 7 at Maggiano’s Little Italy at Cumberland Mall. The organization also holds monthly Business After Hours events, with the next one set for Jan. 21.
For more information on each organization or to purchase event tickets, visit www.buckheadbusiness.org, https://maba.clubexpress.com, www.sandyspringsperimeterchamber.com or www.viningsbusiness.com.
