Two local restaurants are considered among the best ones in the nation for a romantic night out.
In October OpenTable, a San Francisco-based provider of online restaurant reservations, announced its inaugural list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2019. The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Place in downtown Atlanta and Ray's on the River in Sandy Springs both made the list. Two other Georgia eateries (Savannah’s The Olde Pink House Restaurant and Vic’s on the River) also were named to the list, which features restaurants in 21 states.
“We are honored that The Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar & View was named one of the best date spots in America by OpenTable patrons,” Alp Arman, director of restaurants and bars at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, said in a news release. “We have the best view of the Atlanta skyline, and our food speaks for itself. They complement each other to create the perfect date experience for our guests. “
The list comes after OpenTable started its partnership with Hinge, a relationship app. In an OpenTable-commissioned survey, 86 percent of respondents said they find it stressful to select the perfect date spot. Also, 81 percent of Hinge users agreed and claimed that they wish it were less stressful to find a date night restaurant. Hinge and OpenTable are also releasing a Date Night Matchmaker feature to help diners find the perfect date spot.
The Top 50 list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between Sept. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration.
For more information on the list, visit https://bit.ly/2NDzCMA.
