The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host two special events in August.
First, its Young Professionals’ Network will present The Select Social at The Select Restaurant + Bar, located at City Springs, 6405 Blue Stone Road, Suite 200 in Sandy Springs, Aug. 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers and include one drink ticket and appetizers.
The Select offers a sophisticated yet casual atmosphere you are looking for after work.
Second, the chamber will host Let’s Address Awareness with the Sandy Springs Police Department Aug. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North hotel, 7 Concourse Pkwy. NE in Sandy Springs.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers and include lunch from The Westin.
Welcome the department’s Capt. Mike Lindstrom and Micah Patrick for an engaging lunch full of personal safety tips. Become more aware of your surroundings and less of a victim after this relaxed and interactive discussion. Leave this lunch with a new confidence and awareness for the future.
For more information, visit www.sspchamber.org.
