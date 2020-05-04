The Roof at Ponce City Market, located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, has reopened. It had been closed since March 15 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a May 1 media alert, the shopping center announced its outdoor entertainment venue with 360-degree views of the Atlanta skyline, would reopen May 4 with restricted operations. The Roof is reopening the same day some metro Atlanta malls are also reopening.
“To ensure the safety of guests, employees and the community, the venue, which includes several open-air spaces, is taking extra care and precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the alert stated.
These precautions include:
♦ providing COVID-19 training as well as training on general safety and sanitation protocol for all employees prior to returning to work
♦ strictly enforcing the policy that all employees accessing The Roof will be required to wear a protective mask and gloves (which will be provided by the manager on duty)
♦ increasing the extent and frequency of already rigorous cleaning practices, with emphasis on all high traffic areas including the kitchen, restrooms, golf clubs and games
♦ ensuring hand sanitizer is readily available for employee and guest use on The Roof
♦ greatly reducing capacity by more than 50%
♦ facilitating cash-free transactions only
♦ using menus that will be disposed of after each use
♦ offering as an option disposable plates, glasses and silverware at the beginning of each dining experience
Also, The Roof team is dedicated to staying updated on essential procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials.
“Reopening in the safest and best way possible is our top priority. At this time, we feel confident that with our unique 80,000 square feet open-air rooftop and outdoor seating, we can more than adhere to the recommended six-feet social distancing guidelines and can continue to keep our employees and guests safe while we resume business,” Mandy Slater of Slater Hospitality said in the alert.
The heege tower and slide will remain closed until further notice. Also, reservations for 9 Mile Station are strongly recommended.
For more information, visit www.poncecityroof.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.