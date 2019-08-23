Two well-known metro Atlanta restaurants have announced they are opening new locations in Sandy Springs.
The General Muir, a New York-style deli in DeKalb County, plans to open its second location in the City Springs complex in the only vacant space there. Also, C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in Vinings is opening its second restaurant in the Modera complex.
According to a news release, C&S's Sandy Springs location will be similar to the Vinings one, which opened in 2007, and will “offer diners a fresh, modern approach to seafood with focus on the highest quality ingredients and sustainably-sourced seafood.”
“We’re excited to be moving into a new culinary epicenter of Atlanta, Sandy Springs. The neighborhood has had great success over the past year with new restaurant concepts and we are excited to be in the company of great neighbors," Rich Clark, who co-owns C&S with executive chef Jon Schwenk, said in a news release.
Todd Ginsburg, one of the partners for The General Muir, said Sandy Springs was a logical choice for its second location.
“Since we opened The General Muir at Emory Point in 2013, one of the most common requests we have had is that we open a location in Sandy Springs,” he said in a news release. “With the opening of City Springs – with City Hall, the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, a conference center and more – we feel like we’ve found another perfect home for The General Muir, where we can support a community from breakfast through dinner and for special events, just as we do at the original location.”
Ginsburg and The General Muir have received several awards since the restaurant opened, including Thrillist putting it on its list of the 24 Best Brunch Spots in America.
Both planned restaurants have companies backing them. C&S Restaurant Group, which owns the aforementioned C&S eateries and is led by Clark and Schwenk, also owns C&S Chowder House and Hugo’s Oyster Bar, both in Roswell.
The General Muir is owned by Rye Restaurants, a name that was just announced, and its partners are Ginsberg, Jennifer and Ben Johnson and Shelley Sweet. Rye also owns Wood’s Chapel BBQ, The Canteen, TGM Bread, Fred’s Meat & Bread and Yalla, all in Atlanta.
In Sandy Springs, C&S will be located at 6125 Roswell Road, Suite 700, and an estimated opening date has not been set yet. The General Muir will be located at 1 Galambos Way and is expected to open later this year or early in 2020.
