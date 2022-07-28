IV vitamin therapy franchise The DRIPBaR is opening its second Atlanta area location in late July.
The DRIPBaR’s IV vitamin therapy infusions strive to enable its clients to live more vital, energized lives and help make them more resilient to disease. To celebrate the initial opening, all first-time guests will receive 50% off their first IV Vitamin Drip appointment.
"The DRIPBaR is designed and dedicated to helping people transform their health," Director of Marketing Regan Cochran said. "Integrating IV Vitamin Drips can help you become a happier, healthier, a more vibrant, energized you. Whether you are a local resident or traveling business professional, The DRIPBaR is conveniently located and a great way to get essential vitamins and nutrients needed for optimal wellness."
Each DRIPBaR location is USP 797 compliant and offers 20 IV Lifestyle/Health Support drips including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, Post Viral, and High C. All IV drips are administered by registered nurses under the guidance of a licensed medical director.
For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion but are looking for the benefit, The DRIPBaR offers IM Quick Shots. According to DRIPBaR, IV Vitamin therapy provides "positive nourishment for a range of conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, chronic illness, and can even help slow the signs of aging."
"Our Sandy Springs location is going to be the perfect location for The DRIPBaR," CEO Ben Crosbie said.
The new business will be at The Prado at 5600 Roswell Rd. Suite B110 in Sandy Springs, next to the Panda Express. To learn more about The DRIPBaR in Sandy Springs, visit thedripbar.com or call (678) 916-7290.
