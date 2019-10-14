The man behind the Center for Puppetry Arts is retiring.
Vincent Anthony, who founded the Midtown venue in 1978 and has served as its executive director since it opened, is retiring effective Dec. 31, the center announced Oct. 14.
In retirement, Anthony will take on the role of executive advisor, focusing his time on UNIMA-USA (the American division of Union Internationale de la Marionnette, the international organization for the art of puppetry), fundraising and assisting with a new strategic plan for the center. Anthony also serves as general secretary for UNIMA-USA, according to its website.
Anthony also will work as a consultant for small and emerging puppet theater companies around the country. Beth Schiavo will serve as the center’s interim managing director, effective immediately. A national search has been launched to hire Anthony’s replacement.
“The Center for Puppetry Arts has been my life’s work with the amazing opportunity to work with so many great people to bring the magic of puppetry to life for hundreds of thousands of children and adults,” he said in a news release. “It has given me the opportunity to develop new artistic work combined with educational programming and a world-class museum.”
Anthony has led the center since Kermit the Frog and his creator, Jim Henson, cut the ceremonial ribbon to open its first building 41 years ago. During his tenure, the center developed into a leading, internationally recognized institution providing award-winning performances and renowned educational programming.
Its museum has collected and conserved thousands of artistically significant puppets and artifacts from around the world. A milestone in Anthony’s career was securing the world’s largest collection of Henson’s work, including Big Bird, Elmo, Bert, Cookie Monster and more.
The center also has received a record 13 Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA. Today, it is the largest American nonprofit solely dedicated to the art form of puppetry.
During Anthony’s career, he has received several awards and has served on review panels for national and statewide arts organizations. In 2016 he was inducted into the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Hospitality Hall of Fame. Earlier this year he received Arts ATL’s Luminary Award for Outstanding Leadership.
“Vince created a true cultural treasure for Atlanta in the Center for Puppetry Arts,” Allen W. Yee, the center’s board chair, said in a news release. “We are very fortunate to have had him at the helm for 41 years. Vince helped put Atlanta on the map with his ability to attract some of the best talent in the country to create the center’s internationally recognized programming.
“Vince has built a lasting legacy for our community. We are very grateful to have had the vision and leadership of Vince. Our challenge now will be to honor his legacy as we move toward the center’s future.”
Schiavo has vast experience in the business and nonprofit industries. She previously served as managing director and CFO of Atlanta-based North Highland Consulting, a partner with international accounting and consulting firm EY LLP and a volunteer and board member for several Atlanta nonprofits, including the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and The Woodruff Arts Center.
The Neighbor has requested an interview with Anthony and working with the center to schedule it.
