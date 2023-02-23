Buckhead's Lenox Marketplace will undergo renovations to create the neighborhood's newest district, The Block at Phipps.
Located in the heart of Buckhead, at Peachtree Roa and across the street from Phipps Plaza, the 9.4-acre property now known as The Block at Phipps will undergo renovations to create a vibrant, walkable retail district. The capital improvements are slated to begin in Q2 2023.
"The Block at Phipps, which occupies an entire city block in arguably one of the best retail corridors in the Southeast, is being reimagined to capture the vibrant and active retail experience this area is so famous for," SVP at Selig Enterprises Shirley Gouffon said. "Our vision includes rolling out a new merchandising plan along with thoughtfully designed façade improvements, which will result in a new wave of exciting shopping and dining experiences."
The capital improvement plans enhance connectivity with new wayfinding throughout the multi-level retail center and the addition of a 30-foot open-air corridor that will connect the sidewalk along Peachtree Road to the parking deck. This paseo will feature comfortable seating vignettes, lush landscaping and enhanced lighting reminiscent of a European alleyway.
Selig’s plans also include transforming the facade and sidewalks along Peachtree and Oak Valley Roads into a community-friendly space with new facades, landscaping, greenery, programming and enhanced walkways. Selig and its partners are working with ASD|SKY, which has provided full architecture and environmental design services.
"The property today is not welcoming to pedestrians and lacks a true sense of place," SVP at Selig Enterprises Bonnie Dean said. "The new design will open up the retail center to create a well-connected place for the community to shop, dine and spend time."
Selig and its partner acquired the property in 2020. Selig’s retail portfolio spans approximately 4 million square feet across the Southeast, with key centers in the Buckhead market, including Buckhead Triangle, Brookwood Place, Buckhead Square I and II, The Shops of Buckhead, Buckhead Commons and Peachtree Plaza. Selig also led the development of The Works, its 80-acre adaptive reuse mixed-use development, on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, as well as 1105 West Peachtree in Midtown.
Construction is said to be completed by the end of 2023.
