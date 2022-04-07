Will Grogan has joined Scotland Wright Associates as the firm’s newest partner as it formally establishes the firm's industrial real estate practice.
In collaboration with Scott O’Halloran, an SWA partner since 2017, Grogan has formally established the firm’s industrial real estate practice, building on more than $140 million in industrial deals closed by the firm in 2021.
“With 16 years in industrial real estate and a deep well of relationships across the city, Will is the perfect leader to expertly advance SWA’s industrial services,” CEO of SWA Michael Tucker said. “We are growing as a company in a highly strategic manner. Our expanding industrial team is a prime example of such intentional, client-focused growth.”
Initially founded as an office tenant representation firm, SWA has been serving both office and industrial clients for years, the latter growing in the Atlanta market and beyond. O’Halloran began his career at Duke Realty in 2003 and has extensive industrial experience representing both tenants and landlords. As Grogan joins the team, SWA formalizes its industrial practice as a distinct service line, led by Grogan and O’Halloran.
“I’m thrilled to be working in partnership and close collaboration with Scott and the entire SWA team,” Grogan said. “I trust these men and women deeply and am inspired by the energy they bring to meeting their clients’ needs. It’s clear that SWA is at the beginning of an incredible growth journey, and I could not be happier to contribute.”
Originally from Atlanta, Grogan has spent his industrial real estate tenure at two Atlanta firms and was awarded the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors’ Phoenix Award in 2021, recognizing 10 years in the Million Dollar Club. Grogan is an alumnus of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., which he attended on a football scholarship. He is an active member and high school small group leader at Buckhead Church. When not working, Grogan can be found on the ballfield with his wife and three sons.
“Will is a man of excellence and integrity. We could not invent a better fit for SWA – professionally or culturally – as we continue to make our service platform bigger and better for the clients we’re privileged to serve,” the firm’s founding partner and chairman, Scotland Wright said.
Wright began his 40-year real estate career with 20 years on the industrial side.
“Together, Will and Scott form an industrial team like no other in Atlanta," Wright said. "Their character and their passion for client service and the complexities of industrial real estate set them apart. It’s my privilege to work alongside and learn from them.”
Founded in 2002, SWA has steadily grown its leadership team, client base and suite of services over 20 years of coming alongside real estate clients in Atlanta and across the U.S. Grogan joins as the firm’s sixth partner, and Blake Rogers has been named SWA’s first chief operating officer. Cathy Sheehan, formerly director of client services, has transitioned to senior associate and broker.
Rogers joins SWA from Christ Covenant Church in Atlanta, where he served as executive pastor, building strong operations and culture. At SWA, Rogers will serve a similar role, providing the appropriate structure to equip SWA’s brokerage team to maximize its skills in support of clients. Rogers is a Georgia native and graduate of Boyce College and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and three children, is a member and elder at Christ Covenant Church and serves as a board member of Lifeline Children’s Services.
