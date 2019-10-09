Zambawango, a bakery in Sandy Springs, is giving away free slices of cake Oct. 10, in honor of its one-year anniversary.
Customers can come claim their free slices between noon and 3 p.m., with no purchase necessary.
Zambawango is a first-of-its-kind, boutique bakery that specializes in desserts for individuals with special dietary restrictions. That means foodies on specialty diets or with certain medical restrictions can indulge in all-natural treats without worry. One slice is only is 3.8 carbohydrates per slice with zero added sugar.
Zambawango is located at 901 Abernathy Road, Suite CU 400. For more information, visit www.zambawango.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.