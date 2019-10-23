It has long been said one secret to a business being successful is its location.
If that is the case, the best location for a restaurant, at least Nov. 3 through 9, is Sandy Springs as the city conducts its annual Sandy Springs Restaurant Week.
According to a news release on the event, residents and visitors alike will enjoy the opportunity to explore Sandy Springs’ diverse range of dining options. The city’s restaurants will showcase exclusive menus of appetizers, entrees, desserts and other delicious bites, all at special prices.
In addition, cheese shops and other food retailers around the city will also feature special Restaurant Week deals under their "unique offerings" category.
Peter Kaiser, head chef and owner of Kaiser's Chophouse, said this is his restaurant's third year of participating in the week. He and he and his staff are looking forward to this event as much as the customers are.
"We believe Sandy Springs is doing a good job in promoting and advertising its restaurants, and what this event does for us is bring in new customers, which we hope will become regular customers," he said. "We offer a nice three-course meal which we create something off our menu while, at the same time, do some special things that may not be on our menu."
Kaiser has joined other Sandy Springs restaurants in believing there is no better time for diners to examine their culinary horizons than during this event.
"We want to give people a good meal, and that is the reason people are attracted to Kaiser's Chophouse,” he said.
Kaiser's will join 26 other participating restaurant week eateries: Bogartz Food Artz, CalyRoad Creamery, Chef Rob’s Caribbean Café, Cupanion’s Kitchen & Coffee, District M, Donkey’s Mexican Bar and Grill, Egg Harbor Café, Flower Child, Genki Noodles & Sushi, Hammocks Trading Co., the Havana Cigar Lounge, Huey Luey’s, J. Christopher’s, Ju-C Bar, Kale Me Crazy, Longhorn Steakhouse, Marlow’s Tavern, My Friend’s Place, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Raw Experience Juice Bar, Rush Bowls, Slope’s BBQ, Southern Bistro, {three} sheets, Under the Cork Tree and Waffle House.
Special menu items for the week range from $10, $15 and $20 lunches to $25, $35 and $45 dinners.
The prices for the Unique Offerings, a category that allows food retailers like bakeries and cheese shops to offer special deals, will vary by business.
Kaiser said preparations for Restaurant Week take more time and work because he is adding new items to the menu as well as offering a couple of different main courses.
"We want them to come back, so we do all we can to give them a good meal and good service," he said.
Restaurant weeks are popular in cities throughout the country, giving diners the opportunity to sample cuisine from a variety of restaurants at affordable prices, the release stated. Eateries in Sandy Springs feature menus showcasing everything from Southern-inspired fare to authentic cuisines from around the world.
For more information, visit www.visitsandysprings.org/restaurantweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.