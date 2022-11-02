Adam P. Forrand, the vice president for the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett, is Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce's new president and CEO.
SSPC Board Chair Tisha Rosamond, made the first public announcement of the leadership change at the Chamber’s recent signature luncheon.
"We could not be more pleased to have Adam at the helm," she said. "He brings extensive chamber, business and workforce development experience and will be able to hit the ground running. We are looking forward to collaborating with him and to his leadership in taking the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber to the next level."
Responsible for Education, Talent and Leadership Development for the Gwinnett Chamber and its economic and community development initiative, Partnership Gwinnett, Forrand is equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber.
"I am honored to be the Board's selection as the next leader of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber," he said. "I am thankful for their confidence in me, and I look forward to working with them to build a remarkable future for the SSPC."
"From my very first conversation with Tom Mahaffey, (former SSPC CEO) throughout the selection process, to the signature luncheon, there is an energy and spirit among SSPC members and leaders that is a leading indicator of SSPC's stature in the community and the region," Forrand said.
Forrand has contributed to the success of a range of companies including his own marketing communications agency, a Seattle-based education technology start-up, and multinational education companies such as Pearson Learning and McGraw-Hill. With the Gwinnett Chamber since 2015, he also served on the Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board.
"The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber is uniquely positioned, literally and figuratively, for growth, to deliver value to its members, and to have an impact on the broader business community. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it."
Born in Tampa, Florida, Forrand earned a BBA in Marketing from Stetson University where he met his wife Lori, a special education teacher. They are parents of three children, Arden, a senior at Louisiana State University, Alex, a freshman at Berry College and Aidan, a high school junior.
He also enjoys running, being a patron of the visual and performing arts and finding time to work on his golf game.
“I'm deeply grateful for all that I've learned from my colleagues in Gwinnett, they’ve prepared me well for my future with the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber, and I can’t wait to join the team in November.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.