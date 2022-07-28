Sandy Springs family law firm Stern and Edlin is changing its name to Stern Edlin Graham to reflect continued growth at the firm and the leadership role that equity partner Gary Graham plays within the organization.
A new logo is also being introduced effective immediately to be followed by a new website that will launch this fall.
"Gary has been at our firm for more than 20 years, but the name change to Stern Edlin Graham is reflective of not only what he has helped us to build over the last two decades, but also his leadership as we look toward the future of the firm," Founding Partner Shiel Edlin said. "Gary truly is a link between the firm’s past and our future, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize his dedication to our team and our clients in this way."
Graham has been with the firm for 22 years, has been a partner since 2010 and an equity partner since 2014. His practice specializes in high-net-worth divorce, complex custody cases and other family law matters, including pre-and post-nuptial agreements, modifications of custody, modifications of child support and alimony, and enforcement of orders by way of contempt and other actions.
"Gary is an excellent family law attorney with a sterling reputation for integrity in the industry," Stern Edlin Graham Managing Partner Carla Stern said. "As a leader in the field of family law, Gary plays an integral role in the future of our firm as we continue to apply our vast legal knowledge and professionalism to benefit our clients."
Most notably, Graham was the winning trial and appellate attorney in the precedent-setting divorce case of Miller v. Miller, 288 Ga. 274 (2010). The Miller case was the first to establish appropriate methods for valuing a professional business for equitable division of property purposes, and further solidified existing law on transforming separate property to marital property.
Graham is well respected within the profession and has served as chair of the Family Law Section for both the State Bar of Georgia and the Atlanta Bar Association. Graham is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, a group of attorneys in the United States that are recognized by the bench and bar as a leading practitioner in the area of matrimonial law, of which there are fewer than 30 in the state of Georgia.
"I am honored that Shiel and Carla have put their faith in me to step up to a leadership role in such a visible way," Graham said. "They have built a firm that is set apart from other family law firms due to our client-centered commitment to achieve goals through our attorneys’ skills in identifying the nuances, subtleties and complexities of family law cases, and I am proud to be building on that solid foundation."
The attorneys at Stern Edlin Graham provide unmatched legal services through their combined experience and legal knowledge, focused solely on family law issues, particularly complex asset divorce and custody matters.
Clients come to Stern Edlin Graham to preserve not only their assets, but also ensure the best interests of the children. The attorneys respond with dedicated advocacy and sophisticated handling of their high-net-worth divorces and other matters related to it.
