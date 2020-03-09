As the Sandy Springs Conservancy’s new executive director, Boyd Leake is joining the nonprofit at an opportune time.
“I lived in Sandy Springs some as a child, and I was excited to see what they’ve even able to do in terms of trying to get more greenspace and park space in Sandy Springs,” the Buckhead resident said of the decision to take the job. “That was a project I worked with in the city of Atlanta, where we were trying to secure forested areas as parkland. I was excited to see what they had done in Sandy Springs and it sounded like it was a great opportunity.”
Leake replaced Melody Harclerode, who announced her resignation in February to become the executive director of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead. He started March 2.
Leake previously worked as an environmental consultant concentrating on institutional and municipal solid waste management and sustainable development, and he has been managing partner of Community Environmental Management, a sustainability-focused consulting firm founded in 1996.
Leake also worked as senior policy advisor in the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Resilience for from July 2015 to December 2017.
In October the Sandy Springs City Council approved the city’s trails master plan, and the conservancy is partnering with the city on it. The city plans to build 31.4 miles of trails that one day will connect to the Path400 Greenway Trail to the south (which will connect to the BeltLine) and other trails to the north, east and west into cities such as Dunwoody and Roswell.
“One of the things we’re really excited about is looking at this first segment the city is going to develop, the Marsh Creek (Greenway) segment, over behind the (Sandy Springs) Tennis Center,” Leake said. “That’s going to be a model for what’s going to be envisioned for the rest of the trail system.”
He has been involved with several local organizations, including serving as co-chair of Atlanta Recycles and as a board member with Keep Atlanta Beautiful. the Odum School of Ecology at The University of Georgia and the Carter Presidential Center’s landscape committee. He and his wife Caroline have two sons.
“We are thrilled to have Boyd joining the Sandy Springs Conservancy as our new executive director,” Jack Misiura, the conservancy’s board chair, said in a news release. “We have made great strides in our mission to add greenspace and trails in Sandy Springs by teeing up some exciting initiatives and feel that Boyd has the skill set to take us to the next level. We thank Melody Harclerode for her passion and commitment during her term."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.