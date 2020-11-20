With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Facebook has launched a #BuyBlack Friday Gift Guide featuring products from Black-owned businesses. The campaign includes a holiday greeting card from Sandy Springs-based Culture Greetings, which is a digital to print greeting card platform.
The gift guide can be found at about.fb.com/giftguide and Culture Greetings’ card can be purchased under Books & Stationary.
"With everything going on in the world, we are thankful to the Facebook team for their dedication to helping support Black entrepreneurs," Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, the company’s founder, said in a statement. "As a small Black-owned greeting card company, we are excited to be featured on this large platform alongside other businesses rooted in elevating the excellence that is the African diaspora."
Culture Greetings “features imagery centered around and elevating the Black and Brown communities' voices and cultural holidays and occasions, life milestones, social justice, LGBTQ+ and photo-card templates for customized personal greetings,” according to a news release.
Customers pick a card online and write a note inside using handwriting fonts that mirror real penmanship. Through innovative technology, Culture Greetings will print, stamp and mail the cards directly to the recipient.
In addition to greeting cards, the company also sells gift bags and gift wrap in its holiday store at culturegreetings.com/pages/holiday-store.
The #BuyBlack Friday Gift Guide was curated with the help of the US Black Chambers and other leading voices in the Black Community to feature products across categories ranging from beauty and home to fashion and stationery.
To learn more about the #BuyBlack Friday campaign—which was launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its direct impact on the Black-owned businesses—read inspiring stories from Black entrepreneurs visit facebook.com/liftblackvoices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.