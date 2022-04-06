Buckhead florist Robert Long has spent 30 years sitting at a round table amid a jungle of orchids, Dutch tulips, roses, Chamomile and hydrangeas.
"It's amazing how I'll sit here at this table," Long said. "We've had this table for 30 years, and I have planned weddings, funerals and charity events around this table. This is where I've really spent the last 30 years of my life around this table — meeting people, sometimes just once, but other times I have a 30 year relationship around this table. So this is the centerpiece of the business here."
Long, the owner and founder of Robert Long Flora and Event Design, is celebrating 30 years of business in Buckhead May 1. The flower shop sits off Roswell Road, in an unassuming building nestled behind a tire shop, a dry cleaners and a Dominos Pizza.
The table in question has a glass top and wrought iron base and legs. The iron twists and turns, creating a quatrefoil — a four leaf clover-like symbol representing good luck and harmony — at the base before climbing up to support the glass.
When he's not running the shop, processing flowers, helping with deliveries or creating flower arrangements, Long can be found sitting at that table discussing flowers with costumers, his dog Buddy at his feet.
"My mom was an avid gardener," Long said. "My sister's a florist. So it runs in the family. I can remember my earliest memories were definitely in the garden deadheading pansies and pruning rose bushes."
Long explained that deadheading is pinching off the head of the pansy to force it to grow out horizontally and vertically, resulting in larger blooms later on.
Long moved to Atlanta in 1988 and worked in a flower shop before starting Robert Long Flora and Event Design in a 12-by-12 square foot shop in 1992. The shop has since grown to 5,000 square feet, with large windows basking the space in natural light. Flower arrangements are made daily and customers can order arrangements for anything from weddings, funerals and birthdays, to spontaneous 'I love you's and graduations.
"It's great because all the things that have happened in the last 30 years to challenge businesses and Buckhead," Long said. "The economic downturn of '08, COVID in the last couple of years. It's been challenging, but overall, it's been amazing. The opportunities that I've had — I'm really lucky to to be here."
Robert Long Flora and Event Design has worked numerous charity events in Atlanta, from the annual Swan Ball, Piedmont Ball, the Carlos Museum's annual gala and more. In the last 30 years, Long said they have donated more than $2 million for local charities, something he said he is most proud of.
Another thing he is most proud of is how he dealt with the pandemic. Long has seven employees and said he was able to not only keep them employed, but to make sure they were paid ahead of time.
Despite working prominent events throughout the city, Long maintains that his shop is more akin to a mom and pop shop than a big city flower shop. Long and his regular clients have formed relationships over the years, getting to know their families, likes and dislikes. Above all, Long shares his love of flowers with his customers.
"So many different flowers will mean have a different meaning to us and where one flower will mean something to you and it'll mean something totally different to me," Long said. "It depends on our experience and life. Like to me when I think of pansies, I think of sitting in a garden deadheading pansies. Also, I think of 18th century philosophers because the word 'pansy' come from the French word 'pensée' which means to think. I think of transcendentalism and philosophy."
Robert Long Flora and Design is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to place an order, visit http://robertlongfloradesign.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.