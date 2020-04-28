With the federal and state governments lifting restrictions on businesses that had to close due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Buckhead’s Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls will reopen May 1, according to multiple news reports.
A CNBC news report posted to its website stated Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, which owns about 50 properties, will reopen in phases May 1, 2 and 4.
According to the report, “Business hours at the malls and outlet centers will be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, to allow for cleaning overnight, according to the memo. Simon said it will regularly sanitize high-touch areas such as food court tables, escalators, door knobs and electronic directories. And it is encouraging retailers to do the same in their stores.”
Simon had closed all of its U.S. retail properties March 18 due to the pandemic. Though Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide shelter-in-place order through April 30, he likely won’t extend it beyond that date, according to a report from the Capitol Beat website.
An email sent to a Simon spokesperson seeking comment was not immediately returned.
