A new dining and entertainment concept is coming to Phipps Plaza in Buckhead as part of its major redevelopment plan.
In early January Simon, the Indianapolis-based company that owns Phipps and nearby Lenox Square, announced Pinstripes Inc. will open in 2021 in a 29,257-square-foot space. Founded in 2007, Pinstripes is an upscale bistro, bowling and bocce venue that will be located on the lower level of Life Time fitness center building at Phipps. It has 13 other locations across the country.
“From the beginning, one of the main goals of this redevelopment project has been to offer the Atlanta community an unmatched experience by creating a destination where people desire to live, work, shop, dine and play,” Michelle Smart, vice president of leasing for Lenox and Phipps, said in a news release. “Pinstripes is a market leader in the entertainment and dining space, so it serves as the perfect complement to Phipps Plaza’s evolution.”
Pinstripes features outstanding cuisine, curated wine and cocktails, bowling, bocce and mixed-use event space, the release stated.
“We are excited to be a part of Simon’s game-changing development at Phipps Plaza, and to help anchor its evolution into the market leader in dining and entertainment in Atlanta,” Pinstripes founder and CEO Dale Schwartz said in the release. “This shopping center already possesses the most dynamic mix of aspirational and luxury offerings in the market, and the addition of the new amenities makes Phipps considerably more compelling to the discerning customers in and around Buckhead.”
In recent years Simon has added new restaurants at Phipps, and the wing previously occupied by Belk is being redeveloped to include the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Atlanta plus Pinstripes and Life Time. Nobu Hotels, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, will bring to Phipps a 150-room hotel with a rooftop pool, a spa and corporate conference space.
One Phipps Plaza, a 13-floor, 350,000-square-foot, Class A office building, is also planned there.
