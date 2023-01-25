Piedmont has earned recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.
Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America’s Greatest workplace for Diversity in the United States, by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 350,000 company reviews with human resources professionals.
Then, through an extensive review and evaluation phase, Newsweek and Plant-A performed desk research to validate facts about employers, legal disputes (within the past 24 months) and media monitoring. A research jury and Newsweek validated the results. 1,000 companies across the United States.
“While we continue our diversity, equity and inclusion journey, we are excited to see some recent recognition for the progress that we have made,” Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said. “Recognizing and honoring diversity in our communities is an important part of living our Piedmont promise to make a positive difference in every life we touch. I am proud to be recognized for our efforts in this area.”
“One of our most important strategic goals regarding talent is to be an employer of choice for a top tier and diverse work force,” Piedmont Chief Human Resources Officer Vicki Cansler said. “It is exciting to receive this recognition from a nationally-respected brand like Newsweek.”
Piedmont Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion Jo Anne Hill is responsible for ensuring that Piedmont’s employment strategies and actions are reflective of its diverse marketplace. Hill leads and manages the diversity and inclusion approach for Piedmont, including the integration of diversity into core personnel and business processes, with a focus on developing, implementing, and driving best practice programs, initiatives and processes to foster Piedmont corporate commitment to diversity.
“Piedmont has more employees in Georgia than any organization based in the state and our workforce is very diverse,” Hill said in a statement. “I believe that when we celebrate what makes us unique as individuals, we can achieve greatness. We are on that journey and it is great to see our work recognized.”
Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek, stated, “With the word ‘diversity’ attracting so much attention from companies, however, it can be tough for job applicants, customers and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce.”
