Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has been named the best hospital in the state of Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 rankings.
Piedmont Heart is ranked as one of the top 100 heart programs nationally and was high-performing in all six procedure and condition ratings including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart attack, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and transcatheter aortic valve replacement, placing them in the top 10% of all rated hospitals.
"This honor is a testament to all of the talented clinicians who are part of Piedmont Heart, including physicians, advanced practice practitioners, nursing staff and everyone who is part of the team," CEO of Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise and interventional cardiologist Charles L. Brown III said. "We have worked for years to bring our patients top-quality cardiovascular care and being named No. 1 in Georgia is recognition of that."
Piedmont Atlanta was also regionally ranked as one of the top five hospitals in Atlanta and the state of Georgia and was a top performing hospital in three adult specialties and 15 procedures and conditions, placing them in the top 10% of all rated hospitals.
"Piedmont is the largest system in Georgia, with 80 percent of the state’s population living within an hour drive of one of our hospitals, and those patients have access to the high-acuity care offered at Piedmont Atlanta," CEO of Piedmont Atlanta and vascular surgeon Patrick M. Battey said. "We are proud to serve our communities and provide some of the top care in the country."
Also in the US News rankings, 10 Piedmont hospitals were recognized as top performing hospitals in at least one category, placing them in the top 10 percent of all rated hospitals.
U.S. News evaluates more than 4,500 hospitals to determine their 2022-23 Best Hospitals rankings. The publication uses a variety of measures to determine the rankings such as patient outcomes, nurse staffing, services and more. The annual Best Hospitals rankings are designed to help patients and providers identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need. The top 10% of all rated hospitals receive a designation of "high performing."
David Kandzari, Chief of the Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service Line; Director, Interventional Cardiology of the Piedmont Heart Institute; and Chief Scientific Officer for Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, said this is the hospital's highest reporting score ever.
"While the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic have proved a challenging time for all of healthcare, our commitment to delivering the best care possible has not changed," Kandzari said.
