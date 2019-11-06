Piedmont Healthcare and CareSource have announced that beginning Jan. 1, Piedmont will be in network for CareSource Marketplace plans to provide access to quality healthcare services for metro Atlanta.
Piedmont is a Buckhead-based healthcare organization that includes 11 hospitals, including Piedmont Atlanta in Buckhead. CareSource is a Dayton, Ohio-based nonprofit, multi-state health plan serving government programs in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
The partnership gives CareSource Marketplace members access to the large scope of Piedmont hospitals, surgery centers, primary care physicians, laboratory services, specialists and other health care practitioners. Piedmont has almost 660 locations serving nearly two million patients in Georgia.
“We are constantly looking at new ways to expand the high-quality, patient-centered care that we provide to new groups of patients and this agreement with CareSource enables us to do that,” Piedmont President and CEO Kevin Brown said in a news release. “As a nonprofit system ourselves, it is good to work with other nonprofits like CareSource and to make the care we provide to patients affordable and to be able to deliver it close to home.”
In the release, CareSource President Bobby Jones said, “We are thrilled to bring this robust partnership with Piedmont Healthcare network to our CareSource Marketplace members. Piedmont Healthcare is a well-known asset to the Atlanta community. We look forward to expanding our Marketplace plan coverage in the coming years and our partnership with Piedmont Healthcare for years to come.”
For more information, visit www.piedmont.org or www.caresource.com.
