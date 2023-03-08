Phipps Plaza has officially opened The Green at Phipps Plaza, a multi-purpose green space for outdoor events, dining and entertainment.
This 8,500 square-foot public space is part of the new, modern mixed-use Phipps Plaza redevelopment which includes One Phipps Plaza, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, Citizens Market, Life Time luxury athletic club and more.
To elevate this space located adjacent to the luxury shopping wing, Phipps Plaza launched a partnership with the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta and the university’s innovative in-house creative agency, SCADpro, to commission a vibrant mural and immersive interactive experience.
"We are thrilled to officially announce the opening of The Green at Phipps Plaza," Director of Marketing at Phipps Plaza Carrie Hanlon said. "In an effort to further enhance the outdoor experience, we teamed up with SCADpro in creating an elevated sense of placemaking in the heart of Buckhead. It was clear that a partnership with SCAD would fit naturally and seamlessly into our overall modern mixed-use vision of fashion, art, design and technology—which, combined, further complements the shopper’s experience."
Titled "Find Yourself On The Green" by Professor Kent Knowles, acclaimed local artist and Associate Chair of Fine Arts at SCAD, the 17-foot-tall mural masterpiece illustrates meaningful references and tributes to Phipps Plaza, its retailers and the community through its use of colors, cultural influences, flora and fauna such as Buckhead’s iconic symbol of the buck.
As an immersive element beyond the traditional 2D mural, a talented team of SCAD Atlanta students, faculty and alumni from the university’s top degree programs of painting, interactive game design and development, animation, illustration and fashion design collaborated using Adobe Aero’s latest technology to create an augmented reality multi-sensory experience to bring THE GREEN to life in the digital world.
To experience this digitally augmented realty, visitors use their mobile device to scan the QR code posted near the mural. Once redirected through an app, elements from the mural appear 360 degrees throughout the greenspace and takes the viewer in real time on an augmented journey — transforming The Green into an experience as if one were a part of the mural.
"It’s a pleasure to be part of this ambitious project with Phipps Plaza and SCADpro," Knowles said. "At the heart of this initiative is the goal to acknowledge the importance of nature while celebrating new horizons. I’m proud to work with my SCAD colleagues and talented students to marry historical methods of creativity with immersive and engaging technology."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.