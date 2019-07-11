One step down, one to go.
Simon, an Indianapolis-based company that owns shopping malls nationwide, July 9 announced the demolition phase of the Phipps Plaza redevelopment project in Buckhead has been completed. The first phase of the construction to transform a portion of the mall from a Belk wing to a mixed-use development has begun.
In November 2017 Simon and Nobu reps announced plans for a mixed-use project that will include a new Nobu Hotel and Nobu Atlanta Restaurant, a 90,000-square-foot Life Time center and a 13-story, 350,000-square-foot Class A office building, One Phipps Plaza, that will include a three-story, lower-level parking deck.
In October the Nobu senior leadership, including legendary actor Robert De Niro, joined Atlanta leaders as the organizations officially broke ground on the project.
Using a construction crew of about 400 workers, the Beck Group is serving as architect and general contractor for the redevelopment, with a phased opening beginning in early 2021. Crucial components of the demolition phase included razing the former Belk building and removing a three-level parking deck.
As part of Simon’s sustainable redevelopment planning, the flattened 18,000 tons of concrete and 200 tons of asphalt from the former parking deck will be repurposed and used for other projects. In addition, the new office building, One Phipps Plaza, is being carefully constructed to meet LEED certification.
Atlantans can expect to see the framework of the development taking shape with vertical support columns constructed as soon as this summer. By late summer, a tower crane will be erected to develop a new 800-space, five-level parking deck. By fall, two additional tower cranes will also spring into action as vertical construction of the reimagined 156,000 square-foot lifestyle space begins.
This component of the project will also include a greenspace where Buckhead residents and visitors can expect to enjoy outdoor events. In addition, the Phipps Boulevard parking entrance leading into Phipps Tower is slated to reopen by end of summer. The center will remain open throughout the process, and every effort is being made to ensure minimal disruption to visitors.
“The Phipps Plaza redevelopment reinforces Simon’s strong commitment to Atlanta,” Phipps General Manager Eric Howard said in a news release. “There are high expectations of our design and construction teams, as this project highlights the industry’s latest innovations and best thinking, fashioned right here in Buckhead. Following overwhelming excitement and feedback from the community, we look forward to the foundation of this impressive project taking shape.”
