(From L to R) Senior Vice President and President of Novelis North America Tom Boney, Senior Vice President, Development and Asset Intensification at Simon Properties Patrick Peterman and Novelis President and CEO Steve Fisher sign a beam during the One Phipps Plaza Topping Out ceremony April 13, 2022.
(From L to R) Novelis CEO Steve Fisher and Senior Vice President of Development and Asset Intensification at Simon Properties Patrick Peterman talk during a tour of the One Phipps Plaza construction site April 13, 2022.
Phipps Plaza celebrated the One Phipps Plaza Tower's "topping out" during a press conference April 13, 2022.
Employees will have a view of Buckhead from the One Phipps Plaza Tower opening this fall.
Novelis President and CEO Steve Fisher speaks at the Topping Out ceremony April 13, 2022.
Once completed, this area will be a multi-use green space at One Phipps Plaza.
The massive redevelopment project at Phipps Plaza, One Phipps Plaza, is slated to open this fall.
Phipps Plaza celebrated the tower's "topping out" during a press conference April 13. Patrick Peterman, Senior Vice President, Development and Asset Intensification, Simon and Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis were on hand for the ceremony.
The first occupant and naming partner for One Phipps Plaza is Novelis, a global aluminum rolling and recycling company, that will occupy the top three floors. Its 90,000 sq. ft. space will house the company’s new global and North American headquarters. The new Novelis workspace is intentionally designed for a hybrid work model with a safe, friendly and attractive atmosphere for approximately 500 Buckhead-based employees.
"We are creating an office that is purpose built for the new way of working," Fisher said. "When they come to the office, our employees will experience in space design for them to collaborate, for them to create and connect with others. We're also building a greener office, one that will be energy efficient, less paper intensive and more flexible. Everything about our new office the look and feel the technology will truly deliver on the hybrid workplace."
Fisher and his employees will not have assigned office spaces — rather, employees will be able to reserve rooms, offices or desks as needed.
"A few years ago, we started the journey where we started to reimagine what this Plaza could become, and we thought it was critical to stay true to the legacy of Phipps Plaza," Phipps Plaza General Manager Eric Howard said. "We also saw an opportunity to introduce a new concept where people could work, play, stay, shop and dine at Phipps Plaza, and what you're seeing today is the culmination of that journey and we couldn't be more proud to share that."
One Phipps Plaza will offer a walkable, friendly environment including a multi-purpose outdoor green space for business meetings, dining and entertainment. The plaza will provide ample parking, walkability to two MARTA stations and access to GA 400.
The complex also houses a state-of-the-art conference space, a Citizens Culinary Market, Life Times athletic club and the Nobu Hotel and restaurant.
