Northside Hospital Inc. continues to grow following its merger with the Gwinnett Health System, which was finalized in August.
Northside, based in Sandy Springs, has acquired three urgent care centers in Gwinnett County and is partnering with Nashville-based Urgent Care Group to manage and operate them, it announced in a March 2 news release. In the coming months, the centers will be rebranded as HealthChoice Urgent Care.
Fresenius Medical Care, which owns ChoiceOne, is leaving the urgent care business. ChoiceOne formerly partnered with Gwinnett Medical Center, which was owned by Gwinnett Health System prior to the merger.
As of March 2, Urgent Care Group assumed day-to-day operational control for the three Gwinnett locations – Hamilton Mill, Grayson and Sugar Hill – and is partnering with Northside and ChoiceOne throughout March to fully transition the facilities. All ChoiceOne employees in the three facilities will remain and continue their clinical and patient work.
“This partnership strengthens urgent care resources for the Gwinnett community, which continues to experience remarkable growth,” Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of the Northside Hospital Gwinnett campuses, said in the release. “Urgent Care Group’s track record in the urgent care field is outstanding, and it fits quite well with Northside’s mission and patient care commitment.”
Following the merger, Northside has five acute-care hospitals in Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lawrenceville and Sandy Springs and over 250 outpatient locations across the state. It leads the nation in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.