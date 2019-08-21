The Northside Hospital-Gwinnett Health System merger is nearly complete.
In an Aug. 21 news release, Northside and Gwinnett Health (Gwinnett Medical Center’s parent company) announced they are finishing arrangements to combine their health care operations, effective Aug. 28.
The expanded Northside system will have 1,636 inpatient beds, more than 250 outpatient locations throughout Georgia and nearly 21,000 employees and 3,500 physicians on staff.
Anchored by five hospitals (Northside’s are in Sandy Springs, Cumming and Canton, and Gwinnett’s are in Duluth and Lawrenceville), the new nonprofit health system will also operate additional sites of care including cancer treatment, imaging, surgical, urgent care and other outpatient centers throughout the state.
The merger agreement was approved by the Georgia attorney general’s office in November 2017 and by the Federal Trade Commission in February.
Debbie Mitcham, Northside’s longtime chief financial officer and a 25-year veteran of the hospital, will be the new president and CEO of Northside’s Gwinnett health care campuses. Phil Wolfe, who served as president and CEO of the Gwinnett system for the past 13 years, has announced his retirement effective Aug. 28. Other important leadership changes are occurring – all with the single goal of seamlessly integrating operations to strengthen this new, expanded system.
Patients of the Gwinnett Health System will notice virtually no changes in their regimen of treatment and care. Patient and family care is the central priority of the two systems, which are led by strong medical professionals with great passion for health care service.
Also, beginning Aug. 28:
- The Gwinnett Medical Center-Lawrenceville, located at 1000 Medical Center Blvd., will be called Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
- The Gwinnett Medical Center-Duluth, located at 3620 Howell Ferry Road, will be called Northside Hospital Duluth.
- The Gwinnett Extended Care Center at GMC-Lawrenceville, located at 650 Professional Drive, will be called the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center.
- The Glancy Rehabilitation Center, located at 3215 McClure Bridge Road in Duluth, will be called Northside Gwinnett Joan Glancy.
The signage changes to the Gwinnett facilities will be conducted gradually and with appropriate research, input and planning. For care provided at Gwinnett locations beginning Aug. 28, patient bills and statements will be addressed from Northside, and payments will be made to the same. For care received at Gwinnett locations prior to Aug. 28, patient bills will come from and be payable to Gwinnett Medical Center.
For more information about patient billing and other updates, visit www.northsidegwinnett.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.