The Northside Cardiovascular Institute, a division of Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs, has expanded again by opening a new office at the Northside Medical Midtown building in Atlanta.
The physicians, formerly of The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, came to the institute as part of Northside’s merger with Gwinnett Health System. They include: Drs. Allison Dupont, Brenda Hott, Christopher Leach, Mark Leimbach, Jeffrey Marshall, Mark Matthews, Kashyap Patel, Mehrdad Toosi, Pradyumna Tummala, Steven Wang, Heather Westmoreland and Andrew Yen.
Marshall, the institute’s chief, said this group of physicians, over the past 17 years, created one of the premier cardiovascular programs in the nation and was consistently ranked number one in the state.
“As we discussed how to best continue our pursuit of excellence in comprehensive cardiovascular care, we knew we needed a partner like Northside Hospital that shared this vision and had the energy to go to the next level,” he said in a news release. “We are excited to begin this new partnership.”
The institute will be opening other office locations soon in Atlanta, Braselton and Lawrenceville, with new physicians joining the team.
The new office is located at 1110 W. Peachtree St. Suite 920, in Atlanta. For more information, visit northsidecvi.com. To schedule an appointment, call 404-962-6000.
