Continuum Legal Group LLP is launching in Atlanta with 12 experienced attorneys offering a full suite of services for businesses and individuals.
Continuum’s clients will get the personal touch of a boutique firm with the full-service expertise of top attorneys in six primary practice areas — employment, commercial litigation, corporate, real estate, lending and environmental law. The firm is comprised of attorneys who’ve been collaborating for years. Its unique footprint in the legal space in Atlanta includes representing a wide range of clients from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.
“We’ve been colleagues and friends for years – in fact, decades for a number of us - so the idea of a ‘continuum’ resonated strongly,” founding partner Marc D. Glenn said. “We’re comfortable working together, and we have an immense level of trust in each other, knowing that any of us who work on a client’s file will bring a tremendous level of expertise, service and practicality to the matter.”
"If you look up the word continuum, one meaning is ‘a coherent whole characterized as a collection,’ which aptly describes our new law firm," founding partner Ilene W. Berman said. "It’s that cohesiveness that enhances the type of service we give to our clients.”
Continuum’s attorneys have worked for Am Law 100 law firms, clerked for federal judges and served as in-house counsel for private companies.
“Our lawyers are at the top of their game,” founding partner John M. Gross said. “From our extensive experience, we offer our clients a balanced approach, weighing legal and business perspectives.”
Continuum is opening with 12 senior-level members:
Ilene W. Berman
Scott G. Blews
Donald P. Boyle Jr.
Wade A. Buser
Marc D. Glenn
John M. Gross
Gary D. Knopf
Leah J. Knowlton
William G. “Bill” Leonard
Brian T. Nash
John J. Richard
Sean R. Smith
“Our firm is designed to provide exceptional service while remaining efficient, paying particular attention to the practical needs of our clients," founding partner Gary D. Knopf said.
