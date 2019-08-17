A developer has filed plans with the city of Atlanta to build a mixed-use development that includes a luxury hotel in Buckhead.
The Ohlin Group, a company with offices in Atlanta and New York, also plans to build high-end condos and restaurants on property at the corner of West Paces Ferry Road and East Andrews Drive, near the St. Regis hotel.
“I think Atlanta has seen tremendous growth in all facets of business: corporate, film, music, what have you. It’s a growing city. I think there’s been a market that’s underserved as time has gone by, and that’s why we’re doing this project in Atlanta,” said Joachim Ohlin, The Ohlin Group’s owner.
But first it must get the property rezoned by the city. In its rezoning application document, the applicant is listed as 111 WPFR LLC, which stands for 111 W. Paces Ferry Road, one of the addresses where the project will be located.
In its application the developer is requesting a rezoning to “remove the prior zoning conditions and place all of the property within one subarea (of the SPI-9 zoning district),” according to the document.
The project will be built on 3.57 acres at 103, 107 and 111 W. Paces Ferry, addresses which are occupied by the 103 West event venue, a building housing five businesses and Yebo restaurant, respectively. The other three addresses listed for the project (134, 140 and 144 E. Andrews Drive) are for the back ends of those businesses.
According to the document filed with the city’s office of zoning and development, the project will include “condominium residences, a hotel, commercial uses and a private membership social club to create a one-of-a-kind luxury experience.”
The 54 condos planned for the property will range from 2,900 to 8,200 square feet, three to six bedrooms and cost between $2.8 million to $9.6 million. The five-star hotel proposed for the site is expected to have 125 rooms.
The social club plans to have a variety of activities and amenities, including “a screen room, pool and terrace areas, a hammam and spa, a basketball court, a yoga studio and a drawing room,” plus “a farm-to-table grocer and café and restaurant offerings,” the document states. Parking will be provided by an underground deck that will include valet service.
If approved by the city through its zoning process, the development would be scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2022.
A media report stated Cipriani S.A., a Luxembourg-based company that owns restaurants, condos, social clubs and resorts in the United States and all over the world, is involved with the project and even had its name on it. Ohlin said Cipriani is not involved, but he did talk to a Cipriani representative about that company possibly partnering with The Ohlin Group on the development.
Right now, he said, the development’s preliminary name is Project Titan, but it’s still early in the planning process. Ohlin added he won’t be releasing to the press any renderings or related documents until after the rezoning is approved by the city and he’s ready to announce “the branding and luxury brands involved.”
“This is a three-year work in progress and we’re super excited about it,” he said. “Once everything is buttoned down, and hopefully we’ll get it done, then we’ll spread the word.”
This is the first Atlanta project for The Ohlin Group, which has completed developments in the Northeast and the Bahamas, Ohlin said.
The project’s application was approved by the Atlanta Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) B’s zoning committee and full board at meetings July 30 and Aug. 6, respectively, said Bill Murray, chair of the zoning committee. According to Murray, though the plans raised some issues, residents living in neighborhoods nearby were mostly pleased with the project.
“They had concerns for conditions like stormwater runoff and the entrance from West Paces Ferry, that they limit the West Paces Ferry exit to right turns only and require people to exit via East Andrews if they wanted to then take a left on West Paces Ferry,” he said.
The project’s application is expected to go before the Atlanta Zoning Review Board at its meeting Sept. 5 or 12 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
