Zoe Oli was only 6-years-old when she told her mom she didn't feel beautiful. She came home from school and asked her mother why her hair wasn't straight or "pretty" like her classmates.
"My mom did everything she could to help me, including getting me a Black doll," the now 9-year-old said. "I really loved her, but she did not have hair that look like mine and I still did not feel good about myself. So my Mama went back to the stores and could not find any dolls with curls or braids. I decided I wanted to start a business."
Oli soon convinced her mother to start their business Beautiful Curly Me with the goal of inspiring young Black girls to love their curly hair.
"What mother wants to hear their child feels less beautiful than they really are?" mother Evana Oli said. "As we know, our hair is almost like a symbolic thing. Hair celebrates. It sort of represents a woman's pride, a woman's glory and things like that. When you think about that, for a young girl to say her hair is not beautiful, she's also thinking about herself and her self worth."
The Sandy Springs mother-daughter duo set to work creating their line of dark and medium skinned dolls with natural, curly and braided hair, accessories, hair products and even books written by Zoe Oli, all of which can be purchased online at beautifulcurlyme.com/.
According to a study by the Department of Education at Washburn University, children become aware of racial differences as young as 3 years old. Children learn about the world, their surroundings and themselves through play.
Historically, Black dolls have been manufactured disproportionately to white dolls. According to USA Today, most Black dolls were handmade prior to the 20th century. By the 1930s, toy manufacturers began mass-producing black dolls, but not at the same rate as white dolls.
"Not seeing a doll that looks like you will have you think that you're not important, and that you should be need to be a certain way to be 'beautiful,'" Zoe Oli said.
One of the arguments that helped desegregate schools during Brown vs. Board of Education was a doll test performed by psychologists Mamie and Kenneth Clark. The Clarks presented sets of white baby dolls and black baby dolls to a group of Black schoolchildren. A majority of the children said the Black dolls were "bad" and preferred the white dolls instead. The harmful attitudes toward diverse dolls still linger to this day.
Oli wanted to make sure that young girls like herself felt beautiful and confident in their skin.
"If you want to go big, if you want to do something," Zoe Oli said, "you have to believe in yourself."
In addition to creating Black dolls, the 9-year-old has written two children's books — "Beautiful Curly Me" and "Say It, Show It: A Gratitude and Kindness Journal for Kids." Her mother said the books reinforce confidence in young girls.
"That's exactly why I wrote it — to have another way for girls to love themselves and who they are," Zoe Oli said. "We know that affirmations are really, really important [like the ones] my mom did to help me. I wanted to have a book that was full of those so girls who practice them and feel confident themselves."
"That's really the the ethos and the essence of the brand — it's more than just dolls is more than just, haircare accessories or things like that," Evana Oli said. "It's really about empowering our girls to be confident in who they are. Every product or every piece of content we put out is really centering that message."
As if inspiring young girls wasn't enough, the Olis also have a give back program. For every doll bought, another is given to a child in need. Beautiful Curly Me has partnered with women's and children's shelters and nonprofits like Atlanta Mission.
"My favorite part is seeing the impact we make on other girls, especially with our giving back program, and how girls will look at their dolls and say, 'She looks me! I love her!'" Zoe Oli said. "Moms will tell us that their girls feel so much more confident and themselves and that really is a great reward."
Not surprisingly, Oli said her role models include Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Meta COO Sheryl Sandbergh. Oli said these women are strong, powerful and the biggest people in their field. It's very inspiring, she said.
Oli has caught the attention of two of her role models since last year. Oprah featured Beautiful Curly Me on Oprah's Favorite Things. Zoe and her mother were also one of numerous Black-owned Georgia business to receive a $4,000 grant from Sandbergh.
Evana Oli said starting the company has helped her daughter blossom and build her confidence.
When asked how she feels about her hair now?
"I love it," Zoe Oli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.