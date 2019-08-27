Mansions Senior Living, an Oklahoma City-based company that develops and owns large senior living communities in Oklahoma and in Georgia, has once again been named a top workplace in its industry.
The Mansions, which has a Sandy Springs location, was selected as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Aging Services by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. Great Place to Work is an Oakland, California-based company that helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.
The Mansions took the No. 6 spot on the list out of 20 companies in the small and medium business category. Embrace Living Communities was first. The company placed No. 33 out of 50 in 2018.
The ranking is the result of feedback from 223,183 employees working for Great Place to Work-certified organizations in senior housing and care and at-home care in the aging services industry.
“Our overriding attitude is, ‘What can we do to help people be happier and work better?’ That’s why we are so proud and gratified to receive this recognition,” The Mansions owner Kim Davis said in a news release. “Being small allows us to do what is right for both residents and employees to make their lives the best they can be.”
That strategy seems to be working. The Mansions has earned the nationally recognized Great Place to Work certification for the last two years. Of the employees surveyed for the certification, 100% said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company. And 98% said management was approachable and that they were treated as a full members of the company regardless of their position.
“The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector,” Great Place to Work CEO Michael Bush said in a news release. “When organizations like The Mansions Senior Living treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care.”
For more information, visit www.mansionsseniorliving.com or www.fortune.com/best-companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.