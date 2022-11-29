Celebrated for its genre-defining Japanese cuisine, Nobu Atlanta welcomed diners to its new 10,000-square-foot space, located on the lobby level of Nobu Hotel Atlanta Nov.
The resturant brings globally acclaimed Master Chef and Restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa’s iconic fine-dining concept to Buckhead. Designed by the Rockwell Group, the 272-seat restaurant was influenced by traditional Japanese garden pavilions often used for ceremonies and rituals. The exposed kitchen provides guests with an intimate perspective as the Nobu culinary team creates signature dishes, featuring the finest in seasonal and homegrown ingredients.
Diners can expect iconic Nobu menu items, including Black Cod with Miso, Rock Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce, and Yellowtail Jalapeño.
"It’s an honor to lead the Nobu Atlanta culinary team as we open our doors to the Buckhead community and travelers from all over the world," Executive Chef Brandon Chavannes said. "From the moment guests step foot in our restaurant, they will experience an incomparable level of service and cuisine paired with classic Nobu hospitality."
Further elevating the lifestyle experience, Nobu’s bar and lounge features a backlit, white-onyx bar highlighted by a 12-foot-long river rock art installation. Located adjacent to the main dining room, the bar and lounge will serve light bites alongside signature and exclusive cocktails, including the Buckhead Cooler — only available at Nobu Atlanta. Guests also have the option to dine in privacy — the Private Room can accommodate up to 24 guests while the Sake Room can accommodate up to 12.
Guests can visit nobu.com/atlanta/reservations or OpenTable to book their dining experiences and learn more about Nobu’s highly anticipated debut in Atlanta.
