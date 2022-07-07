Luxury boutique ANT/DOTE opened its brick-and-mortar location at 525 Bishop St SW in Atlanta.
ANT/DOTE is a "retail destination for designer fashion that aims to broaden the conversation around fashion." The store is founded by Lauren Amos, the owner of Wish ATL and Atlanta native. She is joined by partner and Director Eugene Rabkin, the editor of StyleZeitgeist magazine and a noted fashion journalist. ANT/DOTE is the exclusive Atlanta curator of many brands, including but not limited to Comme des Garcons, Craig Green, GUIDI, Hyke (US exclusive), Jil Sander, Junya Watanabe, MUGLER, Noir by Kei Ninomiya, Paco Rabanne, Undercover and Y/Project.
"We are offering a discerning brand and product mix to present a unique and uncompromising aesthetic universe that we have honed over the years of being immersed in fashion," Amos said.
Beyond its design-driven fashion assortment, the shop offers accessories, jewelry, fragrances and skincare. Jewelry includes a selection from Werkstatt:München, Bibi van der Velden, Alice Waese, Charlotte Chesnais, and Hoorsenbruh. Fragrances and candles from hard-to-find brands such as Perfumer H, Mad et Len, and Cire Trudon are also on offer, as well as a comprehensive collection of grooming products by Aesop. Visitors can expect eyewear by DITA, Kuboraum, and Rigards. The shop also carries home offerings from Rick Owens.
According to the company, three guiding principles drive ANT/DOTE. The first — "One must be absolutely modern" — is a quote by the French poet Arthur Rimbaud, and serves as a reminder for culture to move itself forward. The second is "For fashion fans, by fashion fans," as both Amos and Rabkin are ardent supporters of cutting-edge brands. The third principle of ANT/DOTE is "Quality in everything," which speaks to the duo’s dedication to be uncompromising in their pursuit of excellence.
Joining Amos and Rabkin are Buyer and Creative Director Karlo Steel, an industry stalwart who has previously co-founded the iconic shop Atelier New York, and Store Director Jake Walton, who is well versed in designer fashion, having worked for Jeffrey, Prada, and Christian Dior.
ANT/DOTE occupies a stand-alone building in West Midtown. Its modern, transporting space allows customers to be fully immersed in ANT/DOTE’s universe. The shop was designed by American architect Chris Benfield, who has previously designed North American stores for Dior Homme, Rick Owens, and Balenciaga.
The boutique features a statement-making monochromatic façade. Inside, terrazzo floors and plaster walls provide juxtaposition between the interior and the clothing, creating a distinctive space for visitors to explore. A lower level accessories room, flanked by a VIP lounge, feature fluid curves and a natural color palette.
For more information, visit antidotestyle.com.
