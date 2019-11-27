This week several local stores and even some organizations are hosting special Black Friday sales, with some even starting Nov. 27.
Here is a rundown of those sales:
♦ Kudzu and Co., a Sandy Springs home furnishings store, is having a sale through Dec. 6 offering 25% off on Dash & Albert rugs and Pine Cone Hill bedding.
Information: www.kudzuandcompany.com
♦ Talbots, which has locations at Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza and Peachtree Battle Promenade shopping centers and at the Vinings Jubilee, is offering Black-watch Friday Spectacular deals Nov. 27 through 29 both on its website and in stores, with 50% off one regular-priced item and 40% off the rest of your purchase, with some exclusions. Online Nov. 27, Talbots is offering 40% off on accessories and footwear all items and a sale with various discounts on all in-season styles.
Information: www.talbots.com
♦ Rocky Mountain Ski and Board in Sandy Springs is offering deals on its website. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the store is offering 25% off all North Face items, 15% off Descente products, 15% off Killtec items, 15% off Armada products and up to 30% off on all past season items.
Information: https://shop.rockymountainskiandboard.com
♦ The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in Midtown is offering an online sale on concert tickets from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. One can save 25% on most of the orchestra’s concerts with the promo code FRIDAY25.
Information: www.atlantasymphony.org
♦ Macy’s is offering a doorbusters sale in all of its locations, including Lenox Square, Perimeter Mall and Cumberland Mall, from Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday. Discounts and deals are varied depending on the items for sale, so check its website for more information.
Information: www.macys.com
♦ Old Navy, which has locations in Atlantic Station, Buckhead, Dunwoody and southeast Cobb County, through Tuesday is hosting a Black Friday sale where shoppers can get 50% off all items both in store and online. Also, Nov. 27 only, it is offering plush T-shirts at $8 for adults and $6 for children.
Information: www.oldnavy.com
♦ Many of Lenox Square’s stores are offering special Black Friday deals, some of which start Thanksgiving Day.
Information: www.simon.com/mall/lenox-square/deals
♦ Many of Phipps Plaza’s stores are offering special Black Friday deals, some of which have already started.
Information: www.simon.com/mall/phipps-plaza/deals
♦ Many of Cumberland Mall’s stores are offering special Black Friday deals, some of which have already started.
Information: www.cumberlandmall.com/en/shopping
♦ Many of Perimeter Mall’s stores are offering special Black Friday deals, some of which have already started.
Information: www.perimetermall.com/en/shopping
♦ IKEA, located at Atlantic Station, is offering Black Friday deals Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 online and in store.
Information: www.ikea.com
♦ Many of Atlantic Station’s stores will have Black Friday sales, so check the website for details.
Information: www.atlanticstation.com
♦ Walmart, which has locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody, is offering Black Friday deals in store on many items starting Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. and continuing Nov. 29. Online, the deal starts Nov. 27 at 10 p.m.
Information: www.walmart.com
♦ Best Buy, which has locations in Buckhead, Dunwoody and southeast Cobb County, is offering Black Friday deals on many items, both in store and online. The in-store offers start Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. and continue through Nov. 29.
Information: www.bestbuy.com
♦ Target, which has locations in Buckhead, North Druid Hills, Sandy Springs and southeast Cobb County, is offering an early Black Friday deal. Nov. 27, save $10 when you spend at least $40 on clothing, shoes and accessories. Target’s regular Black Friday sale begins Nov. 28, runs through Nov. 29 and includes discounts and deals on many items in store and online.
Information: www.target.com
♦ Dear Keaton, a west Midtown-based, online-only business that specializes in furniture, décor, gifts and women’s clothing and accessories, is having a Black Friday sale where shoppers can save 20% on all items on the website by using code SHOPSHOPSHOP, with some exclusions.
Information: www.dearkeaton.com
♦ Some stores at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, located on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, are having Black Friday sales or similar ones. Visit the website for details.
Information: www.theshopsbuckheadatlanta.com/events
♦ Michael’s, a store that sells everything from art and baking supplies to décor and frames and has locations in Buckhead, Dunwoody and southeast Cobb County, is offering a plethora of deals. Nov. 27 it is offering 50% percent off all Christmas floral and décor arrangements. Michael’s is also offering up to 60% off all Christmas trees online only. Nov. 27 through 30, it’s offering 70% off all custom frame collections in store and online. Nov. 27, Michael’s is offering 20% percent on all items online, including items you can pick up in store after buying them online, except Christmas trees, if you use the promo code TURKEY20W. Finally, in store and online Nov. 27, it’s offering 40% off one regular-priced item.
Information: www.michaels.com
♦ Walgreens, which has locations in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Sandy Springs, is offering 25% off on all items on its website with the code TAKE25. It’s also offering 60% off all photo cards and premium stationery. Nov. 27 through 30, get a coupon for 25% off when you spend at least $25 in store. Walgreens is offering 75% off on all photo books and 50% off on all wall décor items. It’s also offering discounts of up to $100 off all 23andMe kits, 50% off the gifts of the week and 25% off all contact lenses. The store is also offering a third No7 beauty item for free if you buy two, plus an extra 10% off; an extra 15% off vitamins with a $40 purchase and up to 50% off all fragrances.
Information: www.walgreens.com
♦ Lowe’s, a home improvement store with locations in Atlanta and Sandy Springs, is hosting a Black Friday sale through Dec. 5. Deals include 40% off on appliances coasting $299 or more, with some exclusions; a gift card of up to $600 when you buy two or more select appliances costing $396 or more each and discounts on countless other items throughout the store.
Information: www.lowes.com
♦ Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, the Alliance Theatre in Midtown is offering 25% off for all performances of every show left in its 2019-20 season, if you use the FRIDAY25 promo code.
Information: www.alliancetheatre.org/blackfriday
♦ House of Wallace, a Buckhead women's clothing boutique, is hosting sales on Thanksgiving Day online and Black Friday in store. In celebration of its second birthday, it will host a Thankful Thursday sale on Thanksgiving Day, when the all inventory on its website (see below) will be 25% off. On Black Friday, House of Wallace will offer a storewide sale with 20% off from 9 to 10 a.m. and 15% off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but some exclusions apply.
Information: www.houseofwallace1985.com
♦ Paces Papers, a Buckhead fine stationery store featuring handmade paper and designer invitations, will host Black Friday and Small Business Saturday storewide sales with everything 20% off both days, with some exclusions.
Information: www.pacespapers.com
♦ At Ponce City Market, Coco + Mischa is hosting Black (Owned Business) Friday. It’s not a sale but a way of shopping more consciously. The business will be identifying in-store their existing and pop-up black artists and makers, highlighting a way to celebrate the work of people of color. Coco + Mischa will continue this series of Black (Owned Business) Friday into the new year on a monthly basis. Finally, the King of Pops Holiday Forest will have a special visit from a Budweiser Clydesdale on Black Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. Guests can stop by to snap a picture and grab a free Clydesdale Holiday mug, courtesy of Budweiser.
Information: www.poncecitymarket.com
