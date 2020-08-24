Cubanos ATL, a Cuban sandwich and coffee shop, has filled a need in Sandy Springs as its only Cuban restaurant.
The eatery opened Aug. 1 at 6450 Roswell Road and operates out of a custom-designed, commercialized tiny house. Cubanos features authentic Cuban sandwiches and coffee.
"After spending several years in Atlanta looking for a decent Cuban sandwich, I decided to take matters into my own hands,” owner Ozzy Llanes said in a news release. He designed and built the small restaurant himself over two months.
Cubanos offers a variety of Cuban sandwiches that focus on locally sourced organic ingredients which complement Llanes' generational family recipes. He has partnered with Tampa’s La Segunda Central Bakery, the oldest Cuban bread maker in the United States, to provide bread for the sandwiches.
Cubanos also offers homemade flan, sodas and traditional Cuban coffees such as café con leche, cordatidos, coladas, Americanos and lattes.
The restaurant is offering takeout service only and is serving lunch Tuesday through Saturday, with plans to open for breakfast later this summer.
For more information, visit www.cubanosatl.com.
