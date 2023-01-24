Snap Thai Fish House, a seafood-focused and chef-driven Thai restaurant that will offer a vast selection of fresh seafood, including coldwater lobster, east and west coast oysters, and more than 10 varieties of sustainably caught fish delivered daily from the country's best suppliers, is targeting a late February grand opening in Buckhead.
The new restaurant will be at 3699 Lenox Rd NE, Suite 5, Atlanta, at the corner of Piedmont and Lenox next to the Prominence Apartments, in the Buckhead Loop.
All three owners of Snap Thai Fish House, Pattie Lawlertratana, Jason Adjanasuknart, and Yai Siripetamorn, were born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand, each immigrating to the United States, where they have all worked in the Atlanta restaurant scene for over a decade.
Chef Pattie Lawlertratana, executive chef/owner at Bangkok Thai in Altanta, will head the kitchen.
"My goal is to take the guests of Snap Thai Fish House on a culinary journey to the coast of Thailand," Lawlertratana said in a statement.
Lawlertratana is a classically trained chef who worked and lived on the southern coast of France for one year while in culinary school, where she found a passion for working with high-quality seafood. A large portion of her menu will feature a fish-market style selection, allowing guests to choose from a list of wild-caught fresh fish and how they would like it prepared. The preparations all use an interplay of Thai flavors and textures.
The menu will also feature a Lobster-focused section, including her interpretations of items like Thai Lobster Rolls, Lobster Pad Thai, and a Lobster Burger made with lobster, wagyu brisket, Thai slaw, and Thai BBQ Smoked Honey Sauce.
Chef Pattie will offer a rotating list of "Chef Selections” with servings such as, Thai Crab Cakes, Crispy Whole Snapper, and a Braised Beef Short Rib with Coastal Thai Yellow Curry.
Jason Adjanasuknart, former general manager of Nan Thai Fine Dining & Tamarind Seed, Partner at Bangkok Thai, and Yai Siripetamorn, partner at Bangkok Thai, will focus on the wine and cocktail program, along with the guest dining experience.
"I plan to feature a great list of Champagne, Rosé, and sparkling wines to complement our seafood dominant menu. We will have an extensive wine list of nearly 80 different labels. Our cocktail program will feature Thai-inspired ingredients, including exotic fruits, coconut, lime, lychee, and pineapple. I'm also a scotch enthusiast, so our guests can expect a sizeable scotch and whisky selection,” Adjanasuknart said in a statement.
The team called upon Bangkok resident and designer Sasikan Supradith Na Ayuthaya to design the sophisticated black and gold coastal-themed restaurant. The open and sleek space features bare concrete with gold flaking, with plenty of windows allowing a great deal of natural light to flow through the 84-seat dining room and into the open kitchen. The sizeable indoor/outdoor bar is the restaurant's focal point, featuring custom-made fish traps hanging from the ceiling and allowing seating up to 27. An open-air patio resides in front of the restaurant, and a luxurious private dining area can seat up to 20. All decorations and lighting were shipped from Thailand.
"I enjoy sharing my Thai culture and hospitality with as many people as possible, and I’m more than excited to help create memorable dining experiences for the guests of Snap Thai Fish House," said partner Yai Siripetamorn.
Snap Thai Fish House will serve lunch Monday through Friday, with dinner being served every night of the week. A weekday happy hour and weekend brunch should begin in April.
